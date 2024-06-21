NewLeftHeader

A Slow Market by The Great Love Club 103123

A Slow Market by The Great Love Club pops up again on November 4

A Slow Market is a curated monthly pop-up market for the most discerning buyer. The next market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 345 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. A Slow Market is co-hosted by The Great Love Club & THE FULLEST!

SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic and Whole and by practicing slow living, they mindfully embody these values into our shopping choices, ensuring we leave with products we love, that are long lasting, of great quality, and will be beneficial to ourselves and the planet. Every vendor has been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.

a slow crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gemma Totten

Visitors at “A Slow Market” held in March 2023

This market will encompass everything from shopping opportunities and bites to eat to live music and goodie bags, along with wellness sessions that attendees may drop-in to (including cosmetic acupuncture, nutritional response testing, self-healing for stress relief, and a chat about business by The Great Love Club and friends).

The Great Love Club is a social club on a mission to cultivate a community that values love, slow living, skill-building and spiritual connection. They believe in taking a mindful approach to life, prioritizing meaningful relationships and personal growth. Their goal is to provide a space where individuals can truly connect over a shared value system through curated events.

For more information, go to www.thegreatloveclub.com.

 

