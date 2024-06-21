NewLeftHeader

It’s All Hallow’s Eve and there’s only one more chance FP 103123

It’s All Hallow’s Eve and there’s only one more chance to visit Pageant of the Monsters and “Maze of the Minotaur”

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

Tonight is the last appearance of the family-friendly themed haunted house, “Maze of the Minotaur” and the ghoulish delights that manifested themselves for Pageant of the Monsters. Soon all the spooky apparitions and eerie sounds will RIP until the next Pageant of the Monsters is brought back to life in 2028.

Presented by the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, this event takes place (for the last time) tonight, (Tuesday, Oct. 31) from 6-9:30 p.m. Haunted House tours begin at 6:45 p.m.

its all witch

Bewitching

Bewitching

Upon entering the grounds, visitors are greeted by several unique scarecrows, all competing for prizes. A $500 award will be given to first place, $250 for second, $100 for third and $100 for the people’s choice award, which will be voted on by event attendees.

its all Wednesday

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the entries for the Scarecrow Contest – Wednesday Scares Crows

Before visiting the haunted house, many fun and frightful things await. There’s fortune telling, an alien autopsy, crazed chefs, reptiles and witches.

Madame Julie told my fortune with a deck of vampire cards, which seemed the perfect choice for a ghoulish evening.

it's all Julie

Madame Julie

Madame Julie

On the lighter side, there are many artisan booths to visit and workstations to create artwork, and even a booth for face painting.

The Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians reunited to conjure up the acclaimed Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th Anniversary celebration – and they outdid themselves. Transformed into a foggy labyrinth, visitors enter a world of mystery and mythological monsters.

it's all screen

Entrance to the Haunted House

Entrance to the Haunted House

Those daring enough to enter the Pageant of the Monsters haunted house will find themselves descending into the chilling depths of the labyrinth where the monstrous Minotaur, a nightmarish fusion of man and bull, has been imprisoned.

Who knows what lurks around every corner?

it's all statue

Inside the labyrinth

Inside the labyrinth

Don’t miss the chance to visit Pageant of the Monsters.

Tickets are $20 in advance for adults ($25 at the door); $10 for children 12 and under. Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Monsters is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information and tickets, visit www.foapom.com/monsters, or call 800.487.3378.

For more information about Festival of the Arts, go to www.foapom.com.

Editor’s Note: Winners of the scarecrow contest and their entries will be published in “Stu News” Friday.

 

