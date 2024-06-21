NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 103123

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: At the corner of South Coast Highway and Forest Avenue

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In this late 1930s photo taken from the ocean side of South Coast Highway and Forest, one can fabricate a slice of daily life in Laguna.

A sedan with then-popular fender skirts heads south as a Model A drives north up Coast highway. A woman crosses the highway perhaps heading to the Bank of America on the corner, and possibly for lunch at the Sandwich Mill next door. A group of children scamper at the corner of the bank, while a white road sign directs traffic towards Irvine, Tustin and Santa Ana. The double ornate lamp posts adorn the highway, as was the style of the day.

The bank building exhibits a wonderful example of Art Moderne architecture, offering curving forms, long horizontal lines, rounded corners, flat roof and bands of windows, with little ornamentation. It is sometimes referred to as a 1930s answer to the 1920s Art Deco style of verticality and fanciful ornamentation. It was usually reserved for government, school, hospital or bank buildings.

Indeed the beautiful B of A building was erected in the mid 1930s on Forest. The bank took the space over in 1936, eventually moving to its current location on Beach and Ocean in 1961.

Of interest, the phone number of the bank was listed as Hy 4-1191. Referring to Hyatt as the phone prefix, it appears in keeping with our town’s artistic bent – the locals chose Hyatt to honor the famous woman sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington.

The building was later revised into a more contemporary building housing Fingerhut Gallery and more recently Kush Fine Art. Unfortunately, most Art Moderne buildings in Southern California have been demolished. The best remaining example in town is the old Telephone Central Office on Broadway and Beach, ironically across the street from the Bank of America.

Fortunately, we have the archives at the Laguna Beach Historical Society to preserve these memories in perpetuity.

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

