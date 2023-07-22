NewLeftHeader

Obituary Brock James Lyster 103123

Obituary

Brock James Lyster

February 3, 1954 – July 22, 2023

Obituary Brock Lyster Mendocino

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ron Leighton

Brock Lyster somewhere on the Mendocino coast, 1989

Brock passed away peacefully on July 22 at home surrounded by love and expressing joy and thankfulness for the beautiful life he lived. He had cancer the last six years but did not let that define him, living his life to the fullest each and every day.

We hope you spend your days doing what you love and always telling the ones you love how much they mean to you, just like Brock did.

Obituary Brock Lyster Central Coast

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Lyster Family

Brock Lyster on his favorite hike on the Central Coast, 2023

We will forever have a beautiful life because of the way he loved us. We may not see him every day, but we know he will be with us always. We will carry him in our hearts forever, surrounded in the beautiful life he has built for us.

Love, Marci and Sylvi.

 

