Meet Pet of the Week Kobe 103123

Meet Pet of the Week Kobe

Kobe is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 3-year-old Maltese/Lhasa Apso mix who is a bit shy, until he gets to know you. He’ll be a great companion once he adjusts to his new home, which hopefully will have older children (teenagers) and no cats.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Nellie adopted as soon as possible.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

