LBHS theater students present Holes 103123

LBHS theater students present Holes at the Artists Theater on November 3, 4 and 5

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) theater students return to the Artists Theater with Holes a part adventure, part western that tells the story of the unlucky Stanley Yelnats and his family curse. Holes will be performed on November 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and November 5 at 2 p.m.

lbhs theater looking down

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS

“Holes” will be performed on November 3, 4 and 5

Stanley is sent to Camp Green Lake, a correctional boot camp in a desert in Texas after being falsely accused of theft. The plot explores the history of the area and how the actions of several characters in the past have affected Stanley’s life in the present, as well as the friendships he makes along the way. This show is family friendly and has a great message about friendship, destiny and family. Content warning: Use of prop guns.

“I’ve had an absolute blast working on this show. I think we’ve created something really special, both on and off stage. This show is really rich with powerful relationships – there’s friendship, romance, revenge and justice, and it’s been such a wholesome journey bringing them to life,” said Maris Morgan, an 11th grade student enrolled in theater. She continued, “Every day, I look forward to going to rehearsal, and I’m so honored to get to share the stage with such talented performers and amazing people.”

lbhs theater cast

Click on photo for a larger image

Cast of “Hole”

“Seeing the students work together to bring this show to life for the past 10 weeks has been remarkable. Their dedication to this program and the friendships they have formed in the process bring me so much joy each day,” said LBHS English and Theater Teacher Meghan Minguez-Marshall. “Your support would mean the world to the more than 40 students involved in this production,” she concluded.

Tickets are on sale now at https://lhbs.booktix.com. Cost: Students $12, Adults $17, Premium $22). Appropriate for all audiences.

LBHS Artists Theater is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

