FOA Laguna Beach artist applications for 2024 Summer Fine Art Show close today, October 31

Calling all Orange County artists! The deadline to apply for the 2024 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach is quickly approaching. Applications to exhibit at one of the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious and highly competitive art shows must be submitted today (Tuesday, Oct. 31) at 4 p.m.

Heading into its 92nd season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s top artists, attracting worldwide audiences of more than 200,000 during the two-month summer season.

Artist Peter Levshin showing his artwork at the 2023 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2023. Studio or Gallery location does not qualify as residence. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Artists interested in applying for the 2024 Fine Art Show are required to submit five digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply by today (Tuesday, Oct. 31) at 4 p.m.

Juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast’s art community, the 2024 Fine Art Show is slated to run July 2-August 30, 2024. The Festival jurors will score the submitted artwork, based on creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship; excellence in the use of design elements (color, line, shape, form, texture, space) and professional presentation.

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2024 Fine Arts Show include:

Kim Irvine: Executive Creative Director of Disneyland Resort

Jesse Colin Jackson: Artist and Associate Professor of Electronic Art & Design

Bradford J. Salamon: Artist, Filmmaker and Museum Curator

John Spiak: Director/Chief Curator of Grand Central Art Center

Victor Hugo Zayas: Los Angeles Paint and Sculpture Artist

To learn more about the jurors, visit www.foapom.com/about/exhibit-jurors.

 

