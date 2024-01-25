NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! presents free concert by members of Chamber Music | OC on November 30

As a Thanksgiving gift to the community, Laguna Live! is presenting a free concert, featuring talented members of Chamber Music | OC’s precollege program. The audience will be treated to solo, trio and quartet performances featuring works by Bach, Shostakovich and Grieg.

The concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-5 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. Underground free parking is available.

Performers are as follows: Natalie Kwok, cello; Noah Lee, violin; Chloe Tsang, violin; Sophia Lee, piano; Eileen Lee, violin; Susan Kim, violin; Zara Amendt, viola and Kristina Tu, cello.

This program is part of the music education mission of Laguna Live! that is supported by their Special Benefit Concert with John Jorgenson on January 25, 2024. Visit www.lagunalive.org for more information.

Register online at www.thesusiq.org, click on Classes & Registration, or call 949.715.8105.

 

