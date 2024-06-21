NewLeftHeader

Laguna Ocean Foundation marks 20 years of dedicated ocean stewardship

Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) celebrated 20 years of ocean stewardship and outreach on October 26, with “A Shimmering Night by the Sea” at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point. Attendees enjoyed an evening of music, food, drinks, ocean education and opportunities to connect with fellow supporters of the foundation and lovers of Laguna Beach’s marine ecosystems.

The festivities included notable moments, including a special Commendation from the California State Legislature, a congratulatory speech from Laguna Beach’s Mayor Bob Whalen and a riveting presentation by Laguna Beach ocean explorer and celebrated photographer, Rich German. German enthralled attendees with his vivid accounts of whale encounters during his paddle boarding adventures off the Laguna coast.

laguna ocean German

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Zach McDuffie/LOF

(L-R) Speakers at “A Shimmering Night by the Sea” included Rich German, celebrated photographer, paddle boarder, and marine life advocate; Rob Lee, LOF managing director; Ed Almanza, LOF vice chair and founding LOF board member and Jim Kempton, MC and LOF board member.

The event raised more than $26,000 through donations and a live auction, attracting nearly 150 attendees. Proceeds from the event will support tidepool education programs, classroom and field education for K-12 and college students, restoration of the Aliso Estuary, and programs leveraging citizen science for more informed data collection and community engagement.

Local business sponsors – including The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Montage Resorts, Vissla, Soka University, Marc & Rose, OC Taproom, and many more – donated 28 auction items.

laguna ocean crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Supporters enjoy hors d’oeuvres while bidding on auction items that support Laguna Ocean Foundation programming

“It was a beautiful evening,” said Ed Almanza, board vice chair. “Laguna Ocean Foundation answered the community’s call to action 20 years ago, and each year we take on more challenges and reach a larger audience. The community showed up in strong support of our mission to protect Laguna’s unique coastal ecosystems for future generations. We look forward to 20 more years of protecting the beauty and vitality of this world-class coastline and working with the city to restore the Aliso Estuary as the jewel of the Laguna Coast.”

The first educational programs created by the foundation were based at Shaw’s Cove where a small group of ocean advocates began to protect the tidepools that were being “loved to death” by beach visitors. Since then, the program has expanded to include 100+ staff and volunteers.

laguna ocean resolution

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Fred Sattler and Louise Thornton, former chairpersons of Laguna Ocean Foundation, accept a Commendation Resolution from California Senator Janet Nguyen, 36th District and Assemblymember Diane Dixon 72nd District, presented by Sonia Terwiske, district representative for Assemblymember Diane Dixon

The expanded Tidewater Docent programs now reach almost 250,000 tidepool explorers a year at five different coves in Laguna Beach. The foundation also runs the annual KelpFest, a free music and arts festival celebrating vital coastal resources and the giant kelp that is the cornerstone of offshore marine life.

Laguna Ocean Foundation is committed to nurturing the next generation of marine scientists, conservation leaders and ocean stewards.

For more information and to support Laguna Ocean Foundation with a donation, visit the Foundation website atwww.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

 

