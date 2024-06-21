NewLeftHeader

Laguna Food Pantry serves shoppers

Laguna Food Pantry serves shoppers outside Laguna Beach, underscoring food insecurity in OC

In September, the Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) continued to experience consistently high demand, assisting nearly 4,500 families, and providing groceries that fed approximately 18,000 people. Additionally, 160 new families registered at the Pantry, highlighting the ongoing need within the community.

Laguna Food Pantry’s assistance is not limited to Laguna Beach

The Pantry is named the Laguna Food Pantry for being in Laguna Beach, but assistance is not confined solely to this town. Open to everyone, regardless of their residence, the Pantry welcomes all from any town and city. In fact, many shoppers come from outside Laguna Beach. In September, most shoppers hailed from Laguna Beach, Santa Ana, Lake Forest and Irvine, underscoring the widespread impact of food insecurity across Orange County.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

