Laguna Beach Sister Cities presents the 2023

Laguna Beach Sister Cities presents the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau French Vintage release at Moulin Café

The Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) is delighted to invite members and friends to an exquisite wine reception where they’ll celebrate their sister city of Menton, France on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the charming Moulin Café in Laguna Beach.

(L-R) Sandy Smith, Mehmet Bicakci, Jackie Bicakci, Betsy Jenkins, Bill Atkins and Marilyn Beard

The evening will feature:

–Free flowing Beaujolais Nouveau Wine: Savor the rich flavors of this renowned French wine as you toast to international connections.

–Delectable French Cuisine: Indulge in a delectable selection of French delicacies including charcuterie, baguette sandwiches, quiches, tarts and more.

–Live French Cabaret Singer: Be serenaded by the enchanting melodies of April Walsh.

The event will be held at Moulin Café, a cozy haven for those seeking the ambience of France right in the heart of Laguna Beach. The event will be outdoors, so make sure you dress for the weather.

They look forward to sharing a magical night with you.

As spots are limited, it is encouraged to RSVP and secure your spot today by visiting LBSCA’s website at http://lagunabeachsistercities.com.

The cost is $65 for LBSCA members and $75 for non-members.

Moulin Café is located at 248 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Susan Davis at 714.785.7335.

 

