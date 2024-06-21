NewLeftHeader

Police bust carload of burglary suspects 110323

Police bust carload of burglary suspects with catalytic converters and more in their possession

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3:41 a.m., Laguna Beach Police Department personnel responded to the 100 block of Mountain Street in response to a vehicle burglary that had just occurred.

Officers searched the area, and located the suspect vehicle near Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road. A felony traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, which was occupied by five subjects.

A subsequent investigation revealed multiple items of contraband, including stolen mail and catalytic converters inside the vehicle. All five of the subjects, from San Bernardino County, were taken into custody for vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance, violation of parole, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.

“This was an outstanding team effort by our dispatchers and patrol team resulting in the arrest of five suspects trying to victimize our residents,” said Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “We appreciate our vigilant community who immediately notified us of the initial crime.”

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the burglary and thefts is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

 

