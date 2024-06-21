NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 110323

This week in Breakers sports

Friday, Nov. 3

2 p.m. – Girls Tennis at South Torrance in CIF-SS Division 2 Second Round Playoffs

7 p.m. – Football vs. El Dorado in CIF-SS D-7 First Round Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 4

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. Damien in CIF-SS Division 1 Quarter Final Playoff

Past week’s results

Breakers Girls Tennis opens CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs with win over Redondo Union

The Breakers Girls Tennis team beat Redondo Union, 10-8, to move on to a Round 2 matchup at South Torrance at the South High Tennis Courts. A win would move LBHS on to a Monday, Nov. 6 quarter final match against the winner of Cypress and Temecula Valley. That match would begin at 2 p.m.

Laguna Beach pushes aside San Clemente in opening round of Water Polo playoffs, Damien up next

Boys Water Polo beat San Clemente, 12-7 in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 Playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in San Clemente. The Breakers will play Damien tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 4). Damien has a record of 22-9 and won the Baseline Conference.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Girls Tennis beats Redondo Union, 10-8 in CIF-SS Division 2 first round.

Boys Water Polo won at San Clemente, 12-7, in CIF-SS Division 1 first round.

 

