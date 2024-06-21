NewLeftHeader

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the Woman’s Club has been giving

In their on-going efforts to give back to the community, the Woman’s Club has donated more than $25,000 this year. In addition to providing a social environment for women, the club’s mission has always been to help local women and children in need throughout the community. Those efforts include enabling kids to attend summer camps through the city’s Recreation Department and Camp Pinniped (run by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center), participating in the Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive, working with the LBSD to support kids-in-need, providing scholarships to graduating young women in need, supporting Waymakers Youth Shelter, and donating funds to the Friendship Shelter and the Laguna Food Pantry.

thanksgiving is check

Photos courtesy of Woman’s Club

(L-R) Kitty Malcolm (president of Woman’s Club), Dawn Price (executive director of Friendship Shelter) and Debbie Brown (VP of Community Outreach for Woman’s Club)

Last year, the club presented a check to the Friendship Shelter for $10,000 to help fund a program designed to help homeless women transition to permanent housing. According to Dawn Price, executive director, these women go into housing with nothing, and need everything to provide a comfortable living space. Just recently, the club donated another $10,000 to the same program.

In addition, the club presented a donation to the Food Pantry for $6,000 and $5,000 was donated by the club as part of its continuing Community Outreach program. The additional $1,000 was donated by club members at its September Wine & Cheese social event, as well as more than 20 bags of food items. When presented with the donation, Anne Belyea, executive director of the Food Pantry, noted, “What a timely gift! Kitty and Debbie stopped by on a day when Pantry volunteers had provided 302 struggling families with groceries.”

thanksgiving is anne

(L-R) Kitty Malcolm, Anne Belyea and Debbie Brown

Belyea also commented that pre-pandemic, serving 100 families was a big day.

“With the inflation we see today, along with cuts to pandemic-era benefit programs, more families are arriving at the Food Pantry. Thanks to continuing community support from organizations like the Woman’s Club and individual contributions, the Pantry continues to meet the demand, but it’s a daily struggle.”

thanksgiving is pumpkins

Pumpkins decorated by kids at Waymakers

And for a day filled with fun and lots of sunshine, members of the board of the Woman’s Club grabbed some pumpkins, paint and decorating paraphernalia for an afternoon of pumpkin decorating with kids currently residing at Waymakers, a nonprofit organization with a home in Laguna which provides caring and healing housing and support for abused, at-risk youth and kids experiencing mental health crises between the ages of 12-17.

Kitty Malcolm, president of the Woman’s Club, shared that the events committee is in full swing preparing for the upcoming Holiday Luncheon on December 8. “In addition to our Adopt-A-Child/Family giving, we also partner with the Fire Department in its Spark of Love toy drive.”

thanksgiving is trio and Debbie

(L-R) Woman’s Club board members Paula Dumas, Susie Ristuben and Debbie Neev

Last year, they donated approximately 40 toys for kids in need. This year they hope to exceed that number. “These children are from local Laguna Beach families who are low-income and need a helping hand during these times,” Malcolm said. “It is hard for most of us to imagine the number of families who are struggling to just make daily ends meet, much less provide holiday presents.”

During the month of November, club members – and the community – have the opportunity to participate in the club’s Spark of Love program by dropping off unwrapped toys to the office at the clubhouse at the following times: November 6 (6-7 p.m.), November 8 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), November 13 (2-6 p.m.), November 16 (1-4 p.m.) and November 20 (5:30-6:30 p.m.).

Suggested gift items: Age appropriate (13-17 years old) games, sports equipment and education items, such as Science Kits, Discovery and Lab projects.

The Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information of club activities, visit www.wclb.org.

To make a donation, visit the club’s homepage at www.wclb.org and click “Donate.”

 

