Three Arch Bay celebrates Halloween 110323

Three Arch Bay celebrates Halloween

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Trick or Treating at Three Arch Bay is a more relaxed evening than the party on Oak and Brooks Street. Families with small children start during the golden hour, then are quickly joined by the fast-moving preteens as they dart from house to house. Friends meet up and neighbors greet one another, only proceeding on because their kids have run on to the next house. Golf carts cruise by and this year E-bikes were more prevalent as darkness fell and the teenagers showed up!

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Mario Brothers was a very popular theme this year

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Robin Hood, Maid Marian and trusty Knights

Fantasy Family

Click on photo for a larger image

Fantasy Family 

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Golden Hour Trick or Treating

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Egyptians on the Nile, note the pyramid on the golf cart

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Spooky decorations that moved

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

 Preteens move fast from house to house

Welcoming witches

Click on photo for a larger image

Welcoming witches

  A fun costume

Click on photo for a larger image

A fun costume

Halloween Mickey

Click on photo for a larger image

Halloween Mickey

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

An annual treat for the community from this home – freshly popped Kettle Korn!

A friendly shark

Click on photo for a larger image

A friendly shark

Family fun

Click on photo for a larger image

Family fun

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Running from house to house as the sun sets

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Lots of decorated golf carts with themes

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Who doesn’t love a good fog machine!

three arch 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Beautiful orange Halloween sunset

Eerie darkness

Click on photo for a larger image

Eerie darkness

To see more of Mary Hurlbut’s photos, go to slideshow below:

 

