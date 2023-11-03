NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles 110323

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

November 3, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach!

End of session summary: The Legislature sent 1,166 bills to the governor for his signature. He signed 997 and vetoed 169. I had four bills that passed the Assembly and Senate policy committees and both houses. The governor signed all four of them.

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

My four bills soon to become law on January 1, 2024:

Assembly Bill 511, signed into law by the governor on September 30, will allow Californians the opportunity to provide funding for California’s brightest minds to research amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research. Assembly Bill 1025 was signed on October 13 and will protect our Treasurer-Tax Collectors from certain personal liability in performing their vital duties. Assembly Bill 256 was signed on October 4 and provides a much needed 30-day delay before drivers can be penalized for having an expired vehicle registration. Lastly, Assembly Bill 1270 was signed on October 4 and will allow for the successor to the Lake Forest redevelopment agency (RDA) to receive from the Orange County Auditor-Controller redevelopment property tax revenues collected more than 10 years ago for the El Toro Redevelopment Project Area and never used.

I’m now working with my Sacramento staff to develop my 2024 legislative proposals including six bills that are two-year bills carried forward from this year. I’m mindful that the Legislature proposes too many bills. I intend to focus on critical needs like beach protection, public safety and reducing excessive business regulation. Stay tuned!

Now that I’m back full time in the district, I have enjoyed spending the last couple of months out and about attending community events across the 72nd District. Earlier this month, I released my four-part docuseries called Save the Ferry. The Balboa Ferry is not only a treasured tourist attraction, vital transportation link and local favorite, but it protects our environment by saving drivers from a six-mile detour around the Balboa Peninsula. This series highlights the problems the Ferry is facing (and importantly, all California businesses large and small are facing as they transition their business models to zero emissions as mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). All ferries and commercial vessels operating in California waters are required to be zero-emissions by the end of 2024 or later with an exemption. Please check out the series here: Balboa Ferry YOUTUBE Assemblymember Dixon. Ponder this: a future CARB regulation to require the electrification of all pleasure boats operating on California waters. (It hasn’t happened yet but I’m just sayin’.)

Mark your calendars: I will be hosting a Senior Town Hall in Merrill Gardens, Huntington Beach – 17200 Goldenwest St. – on Thursday, Nov. 16. Please join me.

Also later this month, please join me for a Veterans Resource Fair with CalVet and the Veterans Resource Center in Huntington Beach at the Central Public Library on November 30; I look forward to seeing you there.

Help me recognize a local hero! Do you have a Veteran friend or Veteran in the family? Someone who has had a positive impact on your community in AD 72? Please take a moment to Nominate your favorite Veteran In honor of Veterans Day and my father, World War II US Army Purple Heart Veteran James R. Brooks (who would be 99 on December 14). I look forward to the opportunity to honor the Veteran of the Year for Assembly District 72.

For more information or details on upcoming events, please watch your emails. If you would like to sign up to receive Sacramento legislative and District updates, check out my website: Diane Dixon Website link. I am active on Instagram, Facebook and X, so please follow for updates on legislation and upcoming events.

Thank you Stu News! I am honored to reach Stu News readers with highlights about my life and times serving you in Sacramento.

Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

