Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach 110323

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach welcomes Chaplain Michael Eselun

Join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach (UUFLB) this Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10:45 a.m. to hear Michael Eselun, UCLA oncology chaplain and popular guest speaker. Eselun will explore those liminal spaces in which we sometimes find ourselves on life’s mysterious journey – thresholds that are neither one reality or another, and yet may open a path to our deepest truths. Possibly even the sacred.

Unitarian Universalist Eselun

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach

Michael Eselun, UCLA oncology chaplain

Eselun, serves as the chaplain for the Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology. Two-time TED-X speaker, he speaks extensively to healthcare professionals, patient populations and faith communities across the country. Long serving as adjunct faculty at the Wiesenthal Center/Museum of Tolerance, Eselun also worked as an activist/educator addressing anti-LGBTQ bias in the larger community for well over 30 years. He was recently inducted into the UCLA-Semel Institute Eudaimonia Society, in recognition of having lived a meaning-driven life.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach is located at 429 Cypress Drive, Laguna Beach. Dogs are welcome to attend Sunday services with you.

 

