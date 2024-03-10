Fair Game 110323

Darker days are coming earlier beginning this weekend, and I’m not excited about it

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend…boo…meaning we’ll all “fall back” on Sunday. Those who get depressed easily, like I tend to do, will hate this because the days get dark earlier…and to me, it’s very noticeable. But there’s still good news with the change, but only for this first weekend. Yes, we get a bonus hour which means, drumroll please, an extra hour of sleep…yippee!

That’ll come back against us next March 10, 2024, when the change flips back to daylight saving and we lose a weekend hour, but we’ll deal with that then.

Getting back to this weekend, while most of us are asleep Saturday night to Sunday morning, our clocks will turn back, with many or most of them doing so automatically.

The old days of using “I forgot to change my clocks” as an excuse for being late to an appointment doesn’t work so well anymore. Yet, some people will still try.

A question I continue to have when it comes to this whole time change issue is, didn’t we vote to get rid of it once and for all?

It’s a common question I’ve also heard from others as well.

And the answer is YES! We did. In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 7, which was a ballot measure allowing for daylight saving time to become permanent in the state. Nearly two-thirds of Californians (59.7%) voted in favor of the measure. But here’s the catch, the passage only gave lawmakers the “ABILITY” to stop the seasonal time changes.

Well, it never happened. Sure, Assemblymember Kansen Chu, a Democrat from San Jose, submitted a bill in 2019 calling for the elimination of the time change, but that stalled in committee in 2020.

And, even if that bill would have gone through, the federal government would still have needed to jump in and further approve the change.

So much for us people having a say!

But hey, if there’s any politician still liking the idea of Daylight Saving Time year-round, I’m in your corner.

For those who know me, I’m a proud fan of our police. I respect them all and appreciate the job they do keeping our world safer. Does that mean that occasionally there’s still a bad cop? Sure. But that happens in any industry.

Last year I took the Citizens Police Academy in Newport Beach. Over a 13-week period I got an inside look at what an officer’s day looks like and witnessed some of the more than troubling or scary situations they must face.

It was really something and one of the best things I’ve ever done…period!

That all brings me to an incident that recently happened here. It involved a shooting that involved one of our officers. The suspect was shot multiple times, but ultimately survived.

And with that type of shooting comes a detailed investigation, this one by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

I looked into the case and believe the police officer was on the right side of this one.

Let’s see if you agree with me.

Here’s what “reportedly” happened. We have to say that to be safe, but it’s all written up in the DA’s detail.

The suspect walked into the Balboa Bay Resort’s parking garage in Newport Beach and emerged driving a white Mercedes sedan…not his own, I might add. He drives off at a high rate of speed heading south down Coast Highway and is ultimately spotted driving fast and erratically by a Laguna Beach Police officer. The officer follows and looks for a convenient spot that is safe from people to light up the suspect and pull him over.

When he does so, the suspect pulls off to the shoulder, and the officer gets out of his vehicle and approaches the suspect. Surprise, surprise, the suspect is not ready to surrender and takes off “making a hard-left turn and quickly accelerating.” As the officer runs back to his vehicle to give pursuit, the suspect collides with multiple cars.

One of those cars veers off the road and another completely flips, but in spite of all that, the suspect continues on. The officer gives chase and is joined by fellow officers and a helicopter.

To capsulize a bunch of things that happen next, the suspect continues to run according to the report, at one time driving some 90 miles an hour on the wrong side of the road up Newport Coast Drive while avoiding oncoming traffic. Eventually, he turns around and heads back into Laguna where a spike strip is deployed that “removes” the rubber on three of the Mercedes’ four tires. Still, he’s not done…the suspect continues on. However, a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) ultimately brings him to a stop.

Done, right? Wrong…inside the car it’s reported that the suspect is “looking down and moving around the driver’s seat…with his hands obstructed from the officers’ view.” He then exits the vehicle quickly, steps backward and “makes a distinct movement to put both hands to his right hip.”

The DA report even says that “this was indicative of someone attempting to grab or hide something at the right hip.”

The officers command the suspect to the ground, but he doesn’t comply. Instead, he “suddenly walks forward, almost jumping or lunging toward the officers.” While doing so, the suspect also reportedly raised up his hands to his chest giving one of the officers a feeling of a “perceived threat.”

Now, I don’t know about you but I like to go home to my family in the evening…and I’m assuming most others do too, including these officers. So, this becomes one of those times.

On the “perceived threat,” the officer fired six rounds at the suspect in 1.6 seconds, hitting him three times…yet the suspect still appeared unfazed and continued moving forward. At that point, he drops his hands and the “shooting” officer could see that the suspect did not possess a weapon and immediately ceased firing.

Remember, this is all happening fast.

The suspect still, in spite of being shot, proceeds forward, swearing loudly at the cops and “simulating that he has a gun.”

Finally, another officer employs a taser that drops the suspect. After he’s taken into custody he was then taken to a local hospital and ultimately survived the injuries.

Now, some will say, “Why did the police have to shoot?” “Why didn’t they just use the taser in the first place?” “Couldn’t they just try and talk him down?” Yada yada yada.

Remember when I said 1.6 seconds! That’s not a lot of time to consider your options. You ultimately have just a split second to react, especially if your goal as I said earlier is to go home to family.

Here’s the good news, in my police-loving opinion: Two-and-a-half years later, yes, two-and-a-half years later, the DA’s office finally released a report saying the officer’s actions were “reasonable and justified under the circumstances.”

Although I’m happy for the department and the officer, I’m troubled that this kind of incident has been hanging over the officer and the department for far too long.

We should be thankful for the job they do each and every day. I encourage you to do what I do and remind them of that when you see one of them on the street.

It’s certainly a tough job. But today, we need them more than ever.

And please don’t give me the I love guns argument; I don’t. But I do hate crime.