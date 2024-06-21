NewLeftHeader

Congratulations to the winners of the 4th Annual 110323

Share this story

Congratulations to the winners of the 4th Annual Pumpkin Carving contest

The City of Laguna Beach thanks all the contestants for participating in the 4th Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest! The city was thrilled to see how each participant put a great deal of effort into carving their pumpkin.

congratulations to pumpkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The art of pumpkin carving at its best

Congratulations to the following winners:

Most Original: Hamburger Best

Overall Kid: The Skull Head Best

Overall: Here’s Johnny Scariest: Dr. Finklestein

Mayor’s Award: Got Coffee?

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.