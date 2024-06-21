NewLeftHeader

Laguna Concert Band presents an evening of songs FP 110323

Share this story

Laguna Concert Band presents an evening of songs to benefit PMMC

The Laguna Community Concert Band has announced they will present an evening of songs dedicated to our magnificent oceans in a concert at the Laguna Playhouse, on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., benefitting the $14 million expansion of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC). The PMMC, located on Laguna Canyon Road, rescues and rehabilitates marine animals, conducts research, offers STEM education programs and advocates for a healthy ocean. The benefit concert, “Sailing with Whales,” will solicit donations on behalf of PMMC.

“The Laguna Community Concert Band has always been proud to be a part of Laguna Beach. We appreciate the natural beauty and the precious marine environment that defines Laguna. And we wanted to show our support for one of Laguna’s most valuable assets, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “This program of songs about the sea honors the important conservation work they do and their expansion efforts.”

Laguna Concert band playing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band

Laguna Concert Band performs November 12 to benefit PMMC

The show features many marine-inspired compositions, from patriotic songs like “Victory at Sea,” to pop favorites like, “Beyond the Sea” and the theme song from the film, Titanic. Vocalists Gary Greene and Lisa Morrice add their voices to the variety. Highlighting the evening is a montage of photos and videos of seals and sea lions during rehabilitation and frolicking in the waves.

A silent auction held before the show will grant the highest bidder the conductor’s baton when the band plays “National Emblem” during the show. Although the concert is free, guests will be invited to donate to the PMMC before and after the show.

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, go to www.lagunaconcertband.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.