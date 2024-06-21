NewLeftHeader

Good Dirt Ride draws 700 riders 110323

Share this story

Good Dirt Ride draws 700 riders for a good cause

Last month, the Orange County Mountain Bike Association supported one of the largest charity bike events in this area, the Good Dirt Ride – “a community event for a good cause.” This year, more than 700 riders took to the dirt together riding 10-, 25-, or 50-mile distances as a community. Afterwards, everyone gathered for food, fellowship and a fantastic opportunity drawing.

Good Dirt check

Courtesy of OC Mountain Bike Association

Orange County Mountain Bike Association presenting a check to Wheels 4 Life for $3,400

Several of the material contributions for this year’s drawing came from their own coastal village of Laguna. Troy Lee Designs, CrankBrothers and Laguna Bike Shed donated sport-specific clothing, parts and labor, while The Ranch at Laguna Beach provided a coveted grand prize “staycation.” Laguna’s business community set the tone for one of the largest prize collections to date.

As a community event, approximately 20% of the $34,000 in net proceeds will go directly to Orange County Mountain Bike Association to be put right back into Laguna local trails. A majority of proceeds will respect the 16-year legacy of what was originally the Ride for Rwanda, with funds delivering programs via Team Africa Rising.

To align with this history, they also brought in Wheels 4 Life as a 10% partner. They are a Laguna-based charity operated by celebrity resident rider, Hans Rey. They have delivered more than 18,000 bikes in the last 15 years to those in need in 32 different countries, and most often in Africa. They were beyond stoked to hand Wheels 4 Life a check for $3,400.

Orange County Mountain Bike Association is the local representation for the large number of social clubs that comprise their subscriber base of nearly 6,000 here in Orange County. It is their goal to unite the mountain bike community in the pursuit of the mission to protect and expand trail access for responsible recreations. This nonprofit is also based in Laguna Beach.

For more information on Wheels 4 Life, go to www.wheels4life.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.