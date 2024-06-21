NewLeftHeader

Tourism official focuses on business visitors 110723

Tourism official focuses on business visitors, responsible recreation messaging, spirit of the stories behind the community

By SARA HALL

A community meeting last week focused on the state of tourism in Laguna Beach.

The LB Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their monthly meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Nov. 2) with President and CEO of Visit Laguna Beach Rachel O’Neill-Cusey as the featured speaker. More than a dozen people attended online.

She shared information on how VLB is funded, travel spending data and forecasts, marketing efforts, and recent projects and campaigns.

“We are completely paid for by the visitors,” O’Neill-Cusey said.

Every time a visitor stays at a local hotel they pay a 3% assessment, she explained, 1% goes to VLB and the other 1% goes to the arts.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to market our hotels and be an extra layer for them,” to increase their average daily rates, increase the occupancy, and get the right kind of visitors to Laguna Beach, the ones who stay overnight, spend money at the art galleries, enjoy the restaurants, and shop at the businesses, she said.

Visitors also pay the 12% transient occupancy tax, O’Neill-Cusey explained, it’s collected by the city and placed in the general fund. This is great for the local economy, she commented.

In Laguna Beach, there was an average of 70% occupancy and the average daily rate was $477, O’Neill-Cusey confirmed, which far exceeds the neighboring cities, Dana Point and Newport Beach.

They estimate that the direct visitor spending impact this year will be almost $560 million and almost $18 million in visitor-generated local taxes.

Looking back at 2022 for the state of California as a whole, travel spending grew to $134.4 billion, which is a 31.7% increase from the prior year, O’Neill-Cusey said. The travel industry supported almost 1 million jobs in 2022, a 16.8% increase from the previous year. Travel generated state and local taxes increased $11.9 billion in 2022, which is a 21.6% increase.

All of these numbers are still down a little compared to 2019, but they are on the rise, she added.

For 2023, the state is on track to reach $154 billion in travel spending, which is above the 2019 amount, O’Neill-Cusey explained.

“So we’re creeping back up to pre-pandemic levels,” she said. “We are thinking that overall leisure travel will recover to 99%.”

However, business travel is forecast to recover only at 86% compared to 2019, she added.

“So we’re still needing to move the needle on our corporate meetings and events here in California,” she said.

Visit California has focused funds on the business industry and corporate meetings, she noted, and Visit Laguna Beach has been heavily involved in the effort. They’ve attended travel events, conferences and trade shows, O’Neill-Cusey said. They’ve also attended some group-focused conferences to engage with meeting planners and get that business base for the local hotels.

“Showcasing that Laguna Beach is a meetings destination. We do love corporate meetings here because it’s great operationally for our hotels and it also helps balance the tourism,” she said.

In the travel trade market, they have also been interacting with luxury international buyers, O’Neill-Cusey said. She recently attended a conference and networked with 30 international buyers and following that, 10 of them visited Laguna Beach. This week, another group from the United Kingdom and Ireland will be visiting, she added. These visitors are great because they plan their trips more than a year out and often stay for about two weeks. They spend money in the local restaurants and art galleries, and really get involved in the city.

“Those are the type of visitors that we want,” she said. “We’re really integrating ourselves into that market right now.”

Visit LB has also recently hosted international writers from various newspapers and magazines.

They also recently partnered with Leave No Trace, a nonprofit that educates people to recreate responsibly, and Sublime Media as part of a campaign that showcases Laguna Beach as a sustainable destination. It’s an effort to ensure that guests are keeping the beaches clean, picking up their trash and being respectful of the environment. As part of that marketing campaign, a short form documentary video was created that told the story of the 1989 “Walk to Save the Canyon” and discussed the marine protection area.

“I am seeing a trend right now that when visitors are coming, they want to do something that they feel good about and they also want to know that the destination that they’re going to is doing these efforts,” O’Neill-Cusey said. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase that.”

Visit LB is also continuing to do targeted social and Google ads, O’Neill-Cusey said. They are re-marketing to past visitors (primarily from the Pacific Northwest and southwest areas) and focusing on prospective visitors (after seeing more coming from the East Coast and Miami). Although she’s not sure why the residents from the Florida city are headed to Laguna, but they are seeing that trend and promoting it through specific marketing.

Answering a question from the audience, O’Neill-Cusey said the city will continue to get day-trippers.

“We have a beautiful location,” so people will continue to visit on shorter day trips, she said.

Although she doesn’t market the city as a destination to anybody within that regional geolocation, where day-trippers typically travel from, certain social ads do highlight specific messages for the day visitors. The targeted marketing is aimed at people who come for overnight stays.

“I only market outside,” that radius, she confirmed. “When it comes to the day-trippers, I still need to address them. I need to understand that they’re here, and so that’s why we partnered with Leave No Trace and things like that. We want to make sure that they are hearing those Leave No Trace messages.”

They need to be a source of education and information for those visitors, she added.

The company is also working on another project called “From Radical Origins,” O’Neill-Cusey said.

“This is something a little unique,” she said.

“When I first got here, I did notice there was a bit of disconnect between the community and tourism, so I wanted to find a way to bring that together. I wanted to reflect on what was authentic and special about Laguna,” she added.

Visitors are “experience collectors” now, she said. They want to experience the destination and be completely inspired. To help visitors feel connected to the community, the Radical Origins project highlights residents sharing the stories behind some of the best surf and skim spots, why Laguna is called an art colony and other interesting local tales.

“We developed some stories that have a sense of legend and lore behind them,” she said. “We want to bring back that spirit of Laguna Beach and talk about where it all started.”

There will be seven short-form documentaries along with a podcast. The trailer is slated to be released at the Coast Film Festival.

She also announced that the Visit Laguna Beach website is also in the process of being updated, which will go live in February 2024.

