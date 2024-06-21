NewLeftHeader

Guest Column Dr. David Ashkenaze 110723

Guest Column

Dr. David Ashkenaze

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach

Pickleball: The sport of smarts – how to prevent injuries and keep the game fun

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, has taken the world by storm in recent years. Its popularity is not just due to the fun and social aspects, but also because it is accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels.

As an orthopedic surgeon, I often see patients with pickleball-related injuries, and I’m here to help you enjoy this exciting sport while avoiding common injuries. For example, 85% of all pickleball injuries occur in people over the age of 60, and a majority of these are sprains, strains and fractures.

Here are some practical tips to prevent pickleball injuries.

Always Warm Up and Stretch:

Just like any physical activity, warming up and stretching are crucial to prevent injuries.

–Begin with light jogging or jumping jacks to get your heart rate up.

–Complete 5-10 forward and reverse lunges to stretch out your hamstrings.

–Circle and swing your arms to warm up your shoulders.

–Twist your torso from side to side to loosen up your back.

–Finish with 10-20 butt kicks to activate your quads.

This helps improve blood flow and flexibility, reducing the risk of muscle strains.

Choose the Right Footwear:

Proper footwear can make a world of difference in preventing pickleball injuries. Wear shoes designed for tennis or pickleball that provide good arch support, cushioning, and excellent grip to prevent slips and falls on the court. The right shoes can reduce the risk of ankle sprains and foot injuries.

Learn Proper Technique:

Pickleball is as much about strategy as it is about skill. Learning proper technique and form is essential to avoid overexertion and injury. Seek guidance from experienced players or consider taking lessons to make sure that you’re using the right technique when striking the ball.

Protect Your Elbows:

Pickleball players are susceptible to tennis elbow, a painful condition that affects the tendons in the forearm. To prevent this, make sure your paddle grip is comfortable and not too tight. Using a lightweight paddle can also reduce elbow strain.

Stay Hydrated:

Dehydration can lead to cramps and decrease your ability to react quickly on the court. It’s vital to drink enough water before, during and after your pickleball sessions.

Staying hydrated helps maintain your energy levels and prevents overheating. Always bring a water bottle and take breaks between serves to rehydrate. When you are finished, replenish the electrolytes you lost by drinking electrolyte-infused beverages or eating a banana.

Respect Your Limits:

Pickleball is an addictive and enjoyable sport, but don’t push yourself beyond your physical limits, especially if you don’t regularly exercise or are new to the game. Overexertion and fatigue can lead to injuries. Listen to your body and take breaks when needed.

Use Protective Gear:

Wearing protective gear like knee pads or elbow sleeves can add an extra layer of protection against scrapes and bruises. It’s a small investment for long-term injury prevention.

Pickleball is a fantastic sport that promotes fitness, social interaction and fun. By following these injury prevention tips, you can ensure that you continue to enjoy the game without unnecessary setbacks.

Remember, it’s not just about winning on the court; it’s about staying injury-free and keeping the game enjoyable for years to come. So, grab your paddle, play smart and stay injury-free while having a blast on the pickleball court!

Dr. David Ashkenaze is an orthopedic surgeon at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

 

