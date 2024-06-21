NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 110723

Share this story

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

This week in Breakers sports photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Friday night’s CIF-SS football playoff game was a blackout night. Unfortunately, LBHS came up short, 21-7.

Monday, Nov. 6

2 p.m. – Girls Tennis plays Temecula Valley in Quarter Finals of CIF-SS Division 2; winner moves on to the CIF-SS Division 2 Semi Finals against the winner of Santa Barbara/Crossroads on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

TBA – Boys Water Polo plays Foothill in CIF-SS Division 1 Semi Finals; winner moves on to the CIF-SS Championship Match on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mt. San Antonio College against winner of Mira Costa/Huntington Beach.

Friday, Nov. 10

TBA – Girls Water Polo at Newport Harbor

Saturday, Nov. 11

TBA – Boys Cross Country in CIF Prelims at Mt. San Antonio College

TBA – Girls Cross Country in CIF Prelims at Mt. San Antonio College

Past week’s results

LBHS comes up short in football playoffs versus El Dorado

This week in Breakers sports photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior wide receiver Charlie Tyus runs behind the block of teammate tight end Ryner Swanson

It wasn’t the way that the Breakers coaching staff and players had envisioned the final chapter of their 2023 football season. Coming into last Friday night’s CIF-SS Division 7 first round playoff game, LBHS had to feel in control bringing their 9-1 overall record into the game with the 5-5 El Dorado squad.

Well, the final score said differently, with Laguna Beach coming out on the short end, 21-7.

Quarterback Jackson Kollock did not put up his usual electrifying numbers, completing only 18 of 37 passes for 220 yards, no TDs and two interceptions.

Nick Rogers, who was equally exciting throughout the year rushed only four times for 10 yards.

All in all, it was an exciting year up at Guyer Field, and with a number of returning players, including Kollock, 2024 appears to be something to look forward to.

This week in Breakers sports photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Breakers quarterback Jackson Kollock sets in the pocket looking downfield for a receiver

This week in Breakers sports photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

And although the offense seemed to sputter, the defense held their own. Here, senior linebacker Nick Rogers laying the wood to an El Dorado running back.

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior Chase Tyson brought some excitement with this 57-yard kickoff return

Friday, Nov. 3

Girls Tennis beats South Torrance, 16-2, in CIF-SS Division 2 second round.

Boys Football lost to El Dorado, 21-7, in CIF-SS Division 7 first round.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Boys Water Polo beat Damien, 16-12, at Sage Hill, in CIF-SS Division 1 Quarter Finals.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.