NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Shane 110723

Share this story

Meet Pet of the Week Shane

This is a special opportunity to bring a loving cat into your home. Shane, a 2 1/2-year-old, long-hair cat is very friendly and would be a wonderful addition to any home. The lucky adopter will have something additional to be thankful for this month, as Shane, a neutered male, has a really great personality. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Shane adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Shane 11. 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Shane, a cat with a great personality

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.