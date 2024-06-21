NewLeftHeader

Pageant of the Monsters attracts sold-out crowds 110723

Share this story

Pageant of the Monsters attracts sold-out crowds for four frightfully fun nights

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters brought ghoulish delight to Laguna Beach on October 27, 28, 29 and 31 during the long-awaited return of Pageant of the Monsters. The Halloween festivities attracted sold-out crowds of more than 9,000 locals and visitors – shattering the previous record set during the last event in 2018. Funds for this program were provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

pageant of scary chefs

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Lily Fassnacht

The Demented Chefs served up spooky fun at the Pageant of the Monsters

“We’re delighted with the overwhelming success of this year’s Pageant of the Monsters. The enthusiastic participation from our volunteers and the excited response from the community is what makes this event so special,” shared Diane Challis Davy, Pageant of the Masters director and creator of the Monsters event. “We’re grateful for everyone who contributed to making this event a memorable and magical experience. We can’t wait to do it again in 2028.”

pageant of skeletons

Click on photo for a larger image

Warriors fight skeletons in “Maze of the Minotaur”

The haunted house, themed the “Maze of the Minotaur” for 2023, brought guests through the Pageant’s amphitheater, workshops and stage which had been transformed into the labyrinth from ancient legend by the Pageant’s creative team. Welcoming guests into the maze, a Greek oracle was projected over the stage and told the story of the brave warrior Theseus and his quest to rescue captives from the savage Minotaur. Greek mythology inspired the haunting vignettes throughout the maze with appearances by Zeus, Medusa, Pandora, Poseidon and Aphrodite among other gods, monsters and creatures – all performed by more than 100 volunteer cast members. Volunteers also assisted with make-up, costumes and other behind-the-scenes roles to bring Challis Davy’s haunted maze to life.

pageant of scarecrows

Click on photo for a larger image

Gorilla with scarecrow contest entrants

At the entrance to the Festival of Arts grounds, guests passed under giant green monster claws and spiderwebs, to be greeted by 13 scarecrows for the return of the Pageant of the Monsters’ Scarecrow Contest. Attendees voted for their favorites from October 27-29 for the People’s Choice Award. On Halloween night, the winner was announced as well as the top three selected by Challis Davy. Taking the first-place prize of $500 was an a-maze-zing minotaur scarecrow created by Joseph Feinberg titled “Maize of the Minotaur.” The second-place prize of $250 was awarded to “Wednesday Scares Crows” by James and Kristen Yates. The third-place prize of $100 went to “The Watcher” by Jayne Dion, who also took home the People’s Choice Award.

pageant of maze of the minotaur

Click on photo for a larger image

First place winner in scarecrow contest, “Maze of the Minotaur”

In addition to the haunted house and scarecrow contest, Pageant of the Monsters offered many fang-tastic festivities such as the Alien Autopsy and Demented Chef side shows. Laguna Beach arts organizations, including Laguna Art-A-Fair, Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Playhouse and LOCA Arts Education, filled the Festival of Arts grounds with free Halloween-themed art activities. Families enjoyed face painting, art displays and having their fortunes told, as well as the chance to meet snakes and other creatures from the Reptile Zoo. The Halloween ambience was further enhanced with costumed stilt-walkers, Pageant sets, silent movies and live DJs, making it a spook-tacular event for all to enjoy.

Pageant of the Monsters bids a chilling farewell as it embarks on a haunting hiatus, returning in 2028 for the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters 95th Anniversary Celebration. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.foapom.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.