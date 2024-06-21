NewLeftHeader

An Oak Street Halloween tradition full of fun 110723

An Oak Street Halloween tradition full of fun, fright, frivolity…and most of all, love

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In the Moothart household, All Hallows’ Night is a big deal, an event that rivals a demented Disney display. It’s a night JoAnn and Charlie Moothart celebrate in a colossal way, and last Wednesday (Nov. 1), the day after Halloween, the neighborhood consensus was that they, “killed it this year.”

Photos courtesy of The Mootharts

JoAnn Moothart’s favorite decoration this year was a giant pumpkin guy that leaned over the front yard as his whole rib cage lights up. Anything vampire is her favorite – she readily admitted she’s a vampire person.

“Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, next to Valentine’s Day,” said JoAnn. “My dad’s birthday is on Halloween and when I met Charlie, we discovered we shared a mutual love for Halloween and that both of their families decorated for the holiday.” Coincidentally, his parents’ anniversary was on Halloween as well. “It’s something my husband and I feel passionate about.”

Halloween 2023, JoAnn and Charlie getting ready

Thirty-nine years ago, it must have been fate that led the Mootharts to Oak Street, where Halloween is also a big deal. At the time they couldn’t have imagined that over the last 25 years, celebrating Halloween on Oak Street would evolve into a cherished event, and their decorations would expand into a spectacular display. In an eerie turn, they even discovered that some folks in the neighborhood also have birthdays on Halloween.

“I heard that real estate agents tell people thinking about moving to this street about the Halloween event,” she said.

Not only do the Mootharts make their home a Halloween “must see,” they also dress for the occasion in creative ways, each year planning a different and unique theme.

In a previous year, a Devils and Angels theme, JoAnn as fallen angel, Charlie as devil

JoAnn explained the evolution. “We moved to our little two-bedroom cute cottage on Oak Street in February 1984. That very first Halloween, I happened to be home by myself (my husband was at work). Things had started to die down in the ‘80s with trick or treating, so I didn’t think much of it, and then someone knocked at my door and said, ‘trick or treat.’ I have such a sweet tooth and always have a candy drawer, so I dipped into my candy, and I immediately called my husband and said stop and buy candy on your way home from work. For 39 years, we’ve been handing out candy here at the house, but it’s been the last 25 years that Oak Street really morphed into the Halloween Street.”

The Mootharts have some funny memories that stand out over the years, mostly involving their costumes.

(L-R) JoAnn and son Charlie dressed as (senior) Charlie at different ages

“Every year my husband – and I don’t know how it started – cross-dresses, so we started having themes. One year it was musicians. We dressed my husband up as Mama Cass Elliot, but I don’t cross-dress – I usually stay in a woman’s character. One year we dressed as Charlie at different stages of his life,” JoAnn said.

Over the years, the Mootharts have added to their decorations with the help of Sergio (who works at CdM Restaurant in nearby Corona del Mar), a friend they met years ago. When he walked into the house, he said, ‘You love Halloween as much as I do.’ As a side hustle, he decorated houses,” Joann said, “and the next day I come home to a gentleman up on my roof installing a giant Halloween cat – and the rest is history. Sergio has become part of the family, and he starts getting excited in April or May and begins looking for new items.”

Scary skeleton

They also accumulate decorations from eBay, Home Depot, friends, thrift stores and other sources.

“One year Sergio found this girl who’s super creepy and she’s on a swing,” JoAnn said. “Last year we had a werewolf, and it transformed this year into a chain saw massacre guy. We try to change it up occasionally.”

As one would surmise, setting everything up is a huge task, one that takes a while. “We started about 10 days to two weeks before Halloween. My friend started wrapping the huge Sycamore tree – he wraps every year in purple and orange so it’s kind of like witches’ stockings – that’s my vision of it. Then he fully begins building things. Last year somebody from Brook Street dropped off a giant witch that was up on our roof.”

In case anyone is not familiar with the Oaks Street/Brooks Street Halloween happening, the streets are closed off to traffic, making it a wonderland for walkers. However, it wasn’t always that way.

“My husband and I spearheaded getting the street shut down from cars on Halloween,” Joann said. “Initially we were turned down to have the street barricaded, so Oak Street paid for the blockages, but then the police showed up and said, ‘we’ll do this.’ Now the city puts up the roadblocks for us, and it’s a complete walking street for a few hours. We get thousands of walkers.”

Normally they have the street shut down on Brooks Street from 4:30-9:30 p.m., and the local radio station KX FM 104.7 is set up and ready to go right between 4:30 and 5 p.m. “There’s a DJ and it’s really cool, it’s definitely added a lot of chaos, and I mean that in a fun way,” JoAnn said.

(L-R) JoAnn, her mother and Charlie

Years ago, JoAnn’s late mother (who passed away in 2016) started inviting people inside for pasta on Halloween. “My mom was a great cook,” JoAnn said. “There would be 30 plus people in my house eating pasta and meatballs and having wine and cocktails.”

After COVID, they stopped having the indoor parties. “I was never really at the party since I was watching the front door to hand out candy. Everybody loves handing out the candy, but it was a good wake up call for us to kind of tamp it down a little bit.”

Contrary to other decorating occasions such as Christmas or Easter, Halloween affords the opportunity to have contact with the passers-by.

“You’re interacting with the people who go by, and the kids are so much fun. Throughout the years, some members of our family have dropped in on Halloween and have been blown away because they didn’t believe us about the decorations and the event,” said JoAnn.

It takes a lot of candy for the Trick-or-Treaters

“When we’re sitting there handing out candy, there’s a lot of love that comes from it. I think that’s the story I would really like for everyone to know. We on Oak Street love our community, and some of the people who haven’t participated lately for whatever reasons, have come back to it.

“This Halloween event is such a beautiful thing to see happen. Charlie and I 100% feel like this is one way we give back to our community that we love so much, but we also selfishly love Halloween. I especially loved it this year because we had so many new giant things.”

Here’s to next All Hallows’ Night and whatever frightening things the Mootharts bring to Oak Street. Can’t wait!

