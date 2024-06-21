NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! presents Live! Music Insights FP 110723

Laguna Live! presents Live! Music Insights: Listening to new (Classical) Music on November 14

Laguna Live! in collaboration with the Philharmonic Society of OC present:

Live! Music Insights: Listening to new (Classical) Music on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Laguna Beach Woman’s Club located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Enhance your appreciation of violin repertoire and contemporary music with an engaging conversation and performance, featuring violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller and musicologist Kristi Brown-Montesano. Laguna Live! co-presents with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, as an exciting introduction for their 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival that features Anne Akiko Meyers, one of the world’s most esteemed violinists.

laguna live moller

Madalyn Parnas Möller

As an artist founded at the complex intersection of musical heritage and unprecedented innovation, American violinist Möller secures her place on today’s concert stage by bringing inimitable style and artistic vision to every performance. Since her solo debut at the age of 12 performing the Kabalevsky Violin Concerto, Möller’s concert record throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia affirms her dedication to performance and new repertoire.

laguna live brown

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano

Dr. Kristi Brown-Montesano approaches graduate seminars, adult education classes, podcasts and pre-concert lectures with the same philosophy: that offering context – rigorously researched, provocative and humanistic – empowers listeners and musicians to make their own meaningful connections to classical music. As a faculty member at the Colburn School Conservatory of Music from 2003–22, she served as Chair of Music History and helped shape the degree programs of the institution. Today, Brown-Montesano is a lecturer in Musicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

Tickets are $15; Free to youngsters (12 and under) available at www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

 

