NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new November events FP 110723

Share this story

LAM adds new November events

lam adds duonovae

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Duo Novae –Ambroise Aubrun and Kate Hamilton

Thursday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Duo Novae

Duo Novae (Ambroise Aubrun and Kate Hamilton) has performed recitals in France, Italy and throughout the U.S. In May 2022, they returned to Europe to make their debuts at the Sibelius International Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy and in Mouans Sartoux, France. Both artists are frequent international soloists, chamber musicians and clinicians. Hamilton is a regular substitute with the Berlin Philharmonic, Aubrun performs regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Admission is free to members of Laguna Beach Live! and to members of the museum; non-members, $14. Advanced reservations are recommended, click here, or call 949.494.8971.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

Unveiling Hidden Desires: The Coded Imagery of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown

Join LAM for an immersive lecture, surrounded by the extraordinary work of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, whose groundbreaking career is the subject of an exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum: Breaking the Rules.

Wonner and Brown, who were partners for more than five decades, lived during the repressive McCarthy era and experienced the rise of Abstract Expressionism that revolutionized the art scene.

The lecture will reveal how both artists belong to a distinguished lineage of trailblazing artists who defied societal constraints by embedding gay themes within a symphony of coded imagery. Wonner and Brown’s transgressive paintings not only eluded the mainstream’s retribution but also cast a lasting influence on queer artists to this day.

Mark a date on your calendar for an event that promises to deepen your appreciation, peeling back the layers of LGBTQ creativity that have indelibly shaped our cultural landscape, ensuring that the voices of queer creators, once suppressed, are now celebrated in their vibrant authenticity.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.