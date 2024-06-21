NewLeftHeader

LCAD presents solo exhibition of Cristopher Cichocki

LCAD presents solo exhibition of Cristopher Cichocki

Laguna College of Art + Design’s Gallery (LCAD) is proud to present Primordial Water, a solo exhibition of multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki. Cichocki encapsulates the cycle of decay and renewal through examining relationships between humankind, the natural world and industrial mutation.

The exhibition runs through November 26.

LCAD Gallery admission is always free.

Cristopher Cichocki, “Cavern” (Bluebelt Typography), Video painting, 2023

Primordial Water weaves together a dynamic narrative between the artist’s recent multi-media painting, photography, video and sculptural works. Cichocki’s conceptual use of material invites viewers to contemplate a transmorphic timeline spanning throughout Earth’s elemental past, present and future.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

Gallery Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

 

