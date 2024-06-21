NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 111023

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

New concept, new menu, new name…welcome to Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry

TJ headshot AugNirvana Grille has been a culinary mainstay in the Laguna Beach restaurant scene since 2008; still, chef and owner Lindsay Smith has decided to reinvest and reconceptualize the Nirvana Grille concept to better serve the community.

With that said, next Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m., that new rebranding will be launched, complete with a ribbon cutting, celebrating the official change from Nirvana Grille into Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry.

“After 15 years we are evolving Nirvana Grille into a more accessible concept called Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry,” said Smith. “We will focus on Conscious Food Served Casually, with a more intentional focus on ingredient sourcing, the creativity of craveable dishes, with a health-driven emphasis, and the newest inclusion of my custom-made woodwork from locally sourced reclaimed lumber.

“I have united both of my passions into a new concept under one roof. Instead of just being Farm-to-Table, we have evolved into Farm-to-Fork & Tree-to-Table,” added Smith. “And we cannot wait to unveil after 15 years into better serving the day-to-day needs of our community.”

The new menu will feature organic, sustainable, grass fed, free range, seasonal and local ingredients, as well as a grab & go market of all of the housemade delicacies, and kitchen store, including Chef Lindsay’s wooden creations.

Nirvana Kitchen + Pantry is located at 303 Broadway St.

• • •

It’s a big weekend at the Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival that runs through Sunday. “Experience the best of coastal lifestyle and outdoor adventure through film premieres, conversations with filmmakers and athletes, live music, art workshops and more. The festival aims to inspire the next generation of explorers and storytellers while providing entertainment and education.”

Highlights include:

Friday, music featuring Caycucas & Matt Costa; Light Surf Photography Awards; and the OCEANS Film Showcase.

Saturday more music throughout the afternoon, followed by a MOUNTAINS & SNOW Film Showcase.

And Sunday provides more of the same.

There are after-parties, too, both Friday and Saturday.

It’s going to be fun. Check it all out here.

• • •

The theme of the 2024 production of the Pageant of the Masters annual theatrical celebration will be…envelope please…À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

Tickets for the 2024 Pageant will be go on sale to the general public beginning December 1, both online at www.pageanttickets.com and by phone at 800.487.3378. Performances will run nightly next summer from July 6 through August 30.

The theme of the Pageant was announced this past week at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Members were updated on the achievements of the 2023 season.

Some of them included the presentation of an unaudited report by Festival President David Perry announcing 2023 revenues of $10.5 million, and expenses of $9.7 million, resulting in net income of $.8 million.

Board member Jeff Rovner announced that the FOA has awarded more than $3.5 million to local students since 1957, including another $120,000 this year. That included six students being awarded first-year scholarships of $20,000. Those scholarships were awarded in film, theater, visual arts and writing.

• • •

Last week’s City Council agenda included an item relating to an investigation involving the departure of former City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and reported complaints against Councilmember George Weiss.

The issue for Tuesday was whether to open up a report on what happened to lead to the investigation, and ultimately the departure of City Manager Dupuis.

A 3-2 vote by council was to not release it in its entirety. Unfortunately, it’s one of those issues where you’re damned if you do, or damned if you don’t.

What kind of light would it cast on the two main characters involved would be one of the questions and concerns; but the other issue would have to be for the others interviewed in developing the report, some being city staff members who rightfully assumed some protections in offering their insights. Publicly airing their details could possibly put them in an unfavorable or challenging light moving forward.

Personally, I’m happy that they voted not to release it, and hope the community rallies around efforts to move the city forward in a more positive direction, especially with a search for a new city manager.

• • •

Congrats to eight Laguna Beach High School student-athletes who officially committed to an NCAA Division 1 or Division II school on National Signing Day on Wednesday of this week (Nov. 8).

The following students took part in a ceremonial signing after accepting a scholarship to play for one of the school’s sports teams. The event was attended by students, family and school staff, symbolizing the conclusion of the recruitment process:

Ava Knepper, Water Polo, University of Southern California

Cade Anderton, Water Polo, Pepperdine University

Emerson Hensley, Water Polo, Brown University

Jessica MacCallum, Tennis, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Kate Parker, Equestrian, Auburn University

Ryner Swanson, Football, Brigham Young University

Sam Burchi, Baseball, Lewis and Clark University

Tyler Swensen, Water Polo, Santa Clara University

“Student-athletes need athletic, academic, and personal skills to succeed in both their sports and in the classroom. On signing day, our athletic department wants athletes to reflect on their journey and thank the people who helped them along the way, especially their families and coaches,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Athletics Administrator Denise Selbe, Ed.D. She added, “They are instrumental in supporting these students and inspiring them to develop the discipline and work ethic they need to succeed in collegiate athletics and beyond.”

The National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI (Name, Image, Likeness) member institution.

“This is a profound day for student-athletes, parents, coaches and the entire LBHS community,” said LBHS Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D. “As a parent of collegiate athletes, I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our athletes and their families.”

• • •

Unconditional is a Laguna Beach senior and special dog non-profit adoption organization seeking homes for furry friends. In their latest release, in keeping with the upcoming holiday season, their lead-in reads: “Let’s Paws and Give Thanks.”

Pretty clever.

They went on to announce an adoption event along with Rescue Partner dogs at Earthwise in Westcliff Plaza at 1044 Irvine Ave. in Newport Beach on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 12-3 p.m.

There will be a variety of both Unconditional senior and special dogs and Rescue Partner dogs who are all eager to find their forever home, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a heartwarming connection. For more info, go to www.unconditionalrescue.org.

• • •

Renowned cellist Erin Breene will be joining violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller and musicologist Kristi Brown Montesano for Live! Music Insights, a unique educational and performance event. It will be a co-presentation by Laguna Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

The event takes place Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Tickets are $15, free to kids 12 and under. Go here for tickets.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.