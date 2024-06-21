NewLeftHeader

Join Laguna Food Pantry for GivingTuesday 2023 on November 28

Join Laguna Food Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for GivingTuesday 2023 and help them combat food insecurity. GivingTuesday, a global initiative launched 12 years ago, encourages people to do good and give back. There are various ways to show generosity: help a neighbor, advocate for an issue, share your skills, or contribute to causes. Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity matters.

Laguna Food Pantry’s volunteers prepare boxes for pick-up

On November 28, support Laguna Food Pantry’s mission to ensure no one goes hungry. There are multiple ways to get involved:

1. Give Money: Your contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact. The Pantry maximizes its purchasing power, ensuring that 90 cents of every dollar directly helps provide nutritious groceries to families and individuals facing food insecurity. You can securely donate on their website at www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

2. Give Time: The Pantry relies heavily on volunteers. They offer diverse opportunities in various areas of work. Apply to be a volunteer through their website and help make a difference.

3. Give Food: Organize or donate to a food drive. The most needed items include canned protein (such as tuna, salmon, chicken and beans), breakfast cereal, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauce, rice, dried beans and soup. The Pantry accepts donations during operating hours.

Your support is invaluable in ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry. Thank you for being part of The Pantry’s efforts to make a positive change.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

