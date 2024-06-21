NewLeftHeader

Shining the spotlight on PMMC’s sponsors and attendees 111023

Shining the spotlight on PMMC’s sponsors and attendees: Thank you for making Splash 2023 a success

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) would like to express their sincere gratitude to the generous sponsors, guests and volunteers who made their annual fundraising event, “Splash,” a resounding success, as their commitment to PMMC’s cause is truly commendable.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Festival of Arts was transformed into “Every drop makes a big Splash! – an extraordinary evening that brought together more than 220 friends of PMMC to raise more than $550,000 in much needed funds and support.

Shining the spotlight auction 6



Photos courtesy of PMMC

PMMC CEO Glenn Gray with Jay Longley, founder, Rainbow Sandals Foundation with the gifted F150 Truck

PMMC is proud to have these outstanding sponsors, advocates and friends:

Title Sponsor: Massen Greene Foundation

After-party Sponsor: Empire Construction

Event Sponsors: Ed Batlle, JHA Environmental; Barbara and Greg MacGillivray; Linda and Steve Borowski; Diane and Clay Halvorsen; Kristin and Steve Samuelian; Krista and Lucas Quass; Carla and Jeff Meberg; Jolie Eisner; First American Trust; Sand Cloud; Infinity Bank; Jeff Brumett and Marc La Font and Latham & Watkins.

Shining the spotlight auction 6



Upon entering, a signature cocktail compliments of The Isle of Harris Gin, welcomed guests to the gala

Shining the spotlight auction 6



(L-R) Daniela Moore and Gabriella Dunlap with glasses of Champagne enjoyed the festivities

Guests were welcomed with Champagne and a signature cocktail, compliments of The Isle of Harris Gin. Following the cocktails and silent auction, the very entertaining Zack Crone took the stage and whipped up bidders into a competitive live auction, all the while as guests enjoyed the culinary delights of local chef, Leo Bongarro. The evening culminated with a sultry, live performance from vocalist Marissa Matthews, accompanied by pianist Andrew Weidlein, of “All Night Long” who beckoned all into the underwater after-party, where marine life swam overhead. The guests danced the night away and enjoyed delectable desserts, celebrating the sweet success of the evening.

Shining the spotlight auction 6



Sammy the sea lion with the Ford F250 truck donated by Theodore Robins Ford

Shining the spotlight auction 6



Vocalist Marissa Matthews entertained attendees

A few of the evening’s noteworthy events were the public acknowledgment of two extraordinary acts of generosity toward PMMC’s capital campaign. The first is a $1 million pledge from the Massen Greene Foundation for a new expanded education building. And the equally impactful announcement was a $1 million gift from the estate of a longtime friend of PMMC, Bob Barker. Future guests of the PMMC will enjoy the Bob Barker Visitor Center and Underwater Viewing Pool, and the Massen Greene Educational Center.

Another exciting reveal was PMMC’s two new rescue trucks. A Ford F250 donated by Theodore Robins Ford, and a Ford F150 gifted to the Center by Jay Longley, founder of Rainbow Sandals Foundation. Both trucks are equipped with lift gates, extra lights to assist in nighttime rescues, and beautifully wrapped with the PMMC logo and those of the two donors.

Shining the spotlight auction 6



Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley – a lucky live auction winner!

These sponsors and guests went above and beyond to make Splash a memorable and impactful occasion. Their contributions provided the necessary resources and support that enabled PMMC to create such a memorable night.

“What an exciting night at Splash, the PMMC fundraiser that far exceeded our expectations! Great fun and great energy! Thanks to all of you who attended to lead to our success. We look forward to seeing all of you at our next event!” said Jeff Meberg, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, chairman of the board.

PMMC extends a heartfelt thank you for believing in their cause and contributing to the success of Splash. Your partnership enables them to continue their important work and make a lasting impact on the marine mammals and coastal community they serve.

For further information about PMMC and their upcoming initiatives, visit their website at www.pacificmmc.org, or follow them on social media @pacificmmc.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. It is the only Center in Orange County, Calif., licensed to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine mammals that strand on local beaches. PMMC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

 

