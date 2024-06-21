NewLeftHeader

Rug dealer found guilty of 2010 in-store sexual assaults 111023

Rug dealer found guilty of 2010 in-store sexual assaults, faces 15 years to life

An Orange County Superior Court jury has found Saeid Maralan, 65, guilty of assaulting multiple women at a Laguna Beach rug store back in 2010.

At one point, 11 women had accused Maralan of various attempts of sexual assault at Sirous and Sons Rug Gallery. Over time, however, the cases were whittled down to just two for a jury trial.

The charges include felony counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Maralan was on bail during the trial and required to wear a GPS monitoring system, while running a rug store in San Clemente.

Upon the jury reaching a verdict, he was immediately taken into custody and faces up to 15 years to life in prison.

Maralan has denied that any of the sexual assaults took place.

 

