Preventing Vehicle Break-Ins

Preventing Vehicle Break-Ins

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, LBPD

During the holiday season, vehicle break-ins can be a fast way for criminals to get cash.

Follow these prevention tips to help keep your vehicle safe:

Don’t be a target for a vehicle break-in!

–Avoid leaving items of value in plain view inside of your car. Leaving items in your car can give the thieves motivation to retrieve the item.

–Take your items inside of your home instead of leaving them overnight. If you must leave the item in your vehicle, leave it in the trunk.

–Always park in the garage if available and close the garage door after you park.

–If a garage is not available, park in a well-lit area that is visible to yourself or your neighbors.

–Avoid parking next to large bushes, fences, or larger vehicles that could obstruct the view of your vehicle.

–Make sure to lock your car doors, roll up the windows and set the car alarm after you park.

 

