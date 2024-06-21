NewLeftHeader

No Square holds auditions for world premiere musical Sonder through November 20

No Square Theatre is accepting auditions for stage readings of the world premiere musical Sonder which will be performed on January 5 and 6, 2024. Auditions are by video only and must be sent by November 20 to No Square Artistic Director Ella Wyatt by clicking This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

They should include the following: Name and contact information, vocal range, conflict calendar and a 32-bar cut of a song from Daddy Long Legs, A Chorus Line, Wild Party, Parade, Hadestown, or something in a similar style. Please make sure your vocal selection shows off your range and acting ability.

Roles are open to all genders, races and ethnicities.

For an audition form and a complete description of all the cast members, click here.

Synopsis of Sonder: When Arthur Burke, a patron of his hometown Chadron, Neb., flees to Chicago in hopes to escape his mysterious past, all he wants to do is disappear and to be a small fish in a big sea. However, these plans are changed when Arthur becomes neighbors with Nellie and Maya Rosewell, and quickly gets swept up in keeping Maya and Nellie’s big secret. Now, Arthur must help Maya and Nellie – as well as some other people he meets along the way – to rid himself of this burdened secret he must keep, while at the same time, avoiding confronting his past life in Chadron.

Trigger Warning: Suicide/Self-harm (not shown on stage in any scene – however, these concepts are very much talked about and implied in the script).

There will be staged readings on January 5 and 6 and rehearsals will take place from December 27-January 4 at No Square Theatre in Laguna Beach.

Cast members:

Arthur Burke (40s): (Tenor/Baritone)

Maya Rosewell (early to mid 20s): (Mezzo/Soprano)

Nellie Rosewell (17): (Mezzo/Alto)

Jude Clifton (17-18): (Tenor)

Gianna Clifton (late 20s - early 30s): (Soprano, High Belter)

Evelyn Rosewell (early 40s)

Wyatt (17-18): (Tenor)

Student #3 (17-18), Freya (17-18), Principal Davis (50s - 60s), Dr. Clarke (50s - 60s), Susan (50s - 60s), Sebastian (50s - 60s), Chris (any age)

Ensemble Groups: Students (17-18), visitors, John and Jane Does

Susan and Principal Davis can be played by the same actor.​

Sebastian and Dr. Clarke can be played by the same actor.

Ensemble roles will be addressed and assigned later.

 

