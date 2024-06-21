NewLeftHeader

Laguna Ocean Foundation is celebrating their 20th 111023

Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) is on a mission and passionate about their goals as they move forward into their next decade.

They launched their fundraising goal of $5,000 at their 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The funds will go into the following programs: Enhancing their K-College education programs, both in classrooms and in the field; Restoring the Aliso Estuary to a healthy, thriving ecosystem; Leveraging citizen science for more informed data collection and community engagement, and Nurturing the next generation of marine scientists, communicators and conservation leaders.

Join them in their mission with a donation today by clicking here.

 

