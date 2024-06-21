NewLeftHeader

The award-winning film Wild Life sets the tone FP 111023

The award-winning film Wild Life sets the tone for the Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival

The Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) began Wednesday night (November 8) with a sold-out audience of outdoor and adventure-film enthusiasts attending the screening of Wild Life, an eco-documentary showcasing the lives of conservationists Kris Tompkins and her husband, entrepreneur Doug Tompkins. This film, directed and produced by the Oscar-winning duo of Elizabeth Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, takes us on a journey exploring passion, purpose, grit and the significance of global conservation.

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez

(L-R) Ben Warner and Enich Harris, co-founders of the Coast Film & Music Festival

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Harris and Warner welcome crowd

“We are deeply honored to have showcased this iconic film to our community,” said Ben Warner, co-founder of CFMF. “Each year, Hobie Surf Shop turns into an interactive screening room and kicks off the festival in a distinctive fashion, and this year, the atmosphere was truly electric.”

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Standing room only at the opening of the CFMF at Hobie

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Warner and Harris (third and second from right) with locals

 Kris and Doug Tompkins, who fell in love in mid-life, left their immensely successful outdoor brands, including Patagonia, The North Face and Esprit, to embark on a visionary mission to establish National Parks in Chile and Argentina. Wild Life provides an intimate look at the highs and lows of their quest, which ultimately led to the largest private land donation in history.

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

 (L-R): Q&A with Timmy O’Neill, Beto Bedolfe, Chris Evans and moderator Pat Parnell

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Par Avion set the mood

Pre-and post-Q&A sessions were conducted, setting the stage for this award-winning film. The engaging discussions were led by sports commentator and producer Pat Parnell, with speakers including Patagonia rock climbing ambassador and filmmaker Timmy O’Neill, Tompkins Foundation board advisor Chris Evans, executive director of the Marisla Foundation Beto Bedolfe, professional snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters (P.O.W.) Jeremy Jones and author/naturalist Obi Kaufmann.

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

(L-R) Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Hobie’s owner and the night’s host Mark Christy with his wife, Leticia

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Local family joins in the festivities

 Additionally, Oscar-nominated director, environmentalist and co-founder of MacGillivray-Freeman Films Greg MacGillivray, activist Barbara MacGillivray, pro mountain bike icons Hans Rey and Richie Schley, along with other filmmakers and pro athletes in the genre were in attendance. The evening was further highlighted by book signings from Obi Kaufmann and Jeremy Jones, renowned authors on topics of nature and conservation.

the award trio 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

(L-R) Patagonia rock climbing ambassador and filmmaker Timmy O’Neill, pro snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with Surfrider Foundation CEO and Laguna local Chad Nelson

The Coast Film & Music Festival will continue through Sunday at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, featuring the inaugural Coast Summit presented by A New Earth Project. This full-day symposium will bring together distinguished filmmakers, athletes, and environmental experts to collectively explore the profound influence of storytelling on environmental stewardship and social transformation. The evening’s program includes live music and a line-up of outdoor-themed films under the “Get Outside” theme.

For more information, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

