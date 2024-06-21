NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 111023

This week in Breakers sports

Breakers Girls Tennis plays this morning for the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship

LBHS Girls Tennis earlier this week knocked off Temecula Valley (Monday) and Crossroads (Wednesday) by identical 12-6 scores to roll into today’s CIF-SS Championship contest with Calabasas at The Claremont Club beginning at 11:10 a.m.

Boys Water Polo to battle Huntington Beach tomorrow for CIF-SS Division 1 Championship

Boys Water Polo plays for the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship tomorrow against Huntington Beach (4:30 p.m. at the Mt. SAC Aquatic Center). Laguna Beach earlier this week beat Foothill Santa Ana, 12-11, in the semifinals.

Friday, Nov. 10

TBA – Girls Water Polo at Newport Harbor (Scrimmage)

11:10 a.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Calabasas in the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship at The Claremont Club

Saturday, Nov. 11

TBA – Boys Cross Country in CIF Prelims at Mt. San Antonio College

TBA – Girls Cross Country in CIF Prelims at Mt. San Antonio College

4:30 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Huntington Beach in the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship at the Mt. SAC Aquatic Center

Past week’s results

Monday, Nov. 6

Girls Tennis beat Temecula Valley, 12-6, in the CIF-SS Division 2 Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Girls Tennis beat Crossroads, 12-6, in the CIF-SS Division 2 Semifinals

Boys Water Polo beat Foothill/Santa Ana, 12-11, in the CIF-SS Division 1 Semifinals

 

