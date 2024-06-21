See You at the Susi Q

Don’t miss out on their monthly E-Newsletter “Living It Up” on their home page. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645, or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

SAVE THE DATE

“Season’s Eatings!” Help Susi Q kick off the holidays with this Annual Luncheon

Monday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Come celebrate the season with this traditional holiday feast, complete with your good company, community entertainment and prizes. Make your reservation(s) online here, or call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105. Cost: $40 per person. Takes place at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q Presents: Art & Nature

Exhibit Dates: Continuing through December 13, featuring 64 artists and 96 pieces – the largest exhibit Gallery Q has presented.

Age Well’s Special Thanksgiving Lunch

Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age Well Services offers nutritious hot and cold lunches Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Susi Q. They hope you’ll join them for this special Thanksgiving lunch. Make your reservation by calling Kristin at 949.715.5462 by November 17.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

“Live at the Q” Afternoon Chamber Performances to feature a quartet, trio, and soloist

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Free. Susi Q is teaming up again with Laguna Beach Live! to present a special performance featuring eight rising stars at the acclaimed Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program. Their repertoire will include selected works by Shostakovich, Grieg and Bach. Register here for the concert.

Holiday Sing-Along with LagunaTunes

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 3:30-5 p.m. It’s getting close to the holidays and what better way to deck the halls than to join the LagunaTunes Community Chorus for a holiday sing-along at the Susi Q. Moms, dads, kids, grandparents and all are welcome to join in and get into the spirit. Song booklets provided, with cider and cookies, too. Free. RSVP to the sing-along here.

Tune Up Your Ukulele Holiday Playlist (Online)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. With Instructors Jeff Eile and Mark Kohls, the holidays are better with music! Now is a great time to work on your Christmas repertoire. Instructors Jeff Eile and Mark Kohls are back with their hand-picked crowd-pleasing Christmas song favorites from “Jingle Bell Rock” to “Hawaiian Santa”. Register here for uke.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Susi Q

Big Band Holiday Jazz is Back at the Susi Q

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Get into the spirit of the season with an uplifting program of soulful and swingin‘ big band jazz versions of holiday classics featuring vocalist Ginger Hatfield. The concert is free, but let them know you’re coming. Light refreshments. Click here to RSVP, or call 949.715.8105.

“Live at the Q” Afternoon Chamber Performances to feature trios, duets and solos

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

Medicare Annual Plan Review Day at the Susi Q

Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Open enrollment now through December 7 – and it’s time for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their health and drug plan needs for 2024. Susi Q HICAP counselors will be on-site all day to discuss your needs. Appointments are required, call 949.715.8104 to reserve a spot.

Protect Yourself Against Hearing Loss

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12-4 p.m. Free. Age is a risk factor in hearing loss. Early detection can help protect your hearing for the future. Find out how you’re doing by scheduling a free screening and consultation with audiologist Dr. Rose-Marie Davis. Call 949.715.8104 and make an appointment today.

CARDS AND GAMES

Susi Q’s Bridge Community “Where It’s At”

Led by Gold Life Master & ABCL accredited instructor Jane Dober.

Beginner Boutique Bridge

–Five Mondays, Nov. 13-Dec. 18 from 12-2 p.m. Cost: $100. Register here for beginning boutique bridge.

All Review Nothing New

–Six Mondays, Nov. 6-Dec. 18 from 2:15-4:15 p.m. Cost: $120. Register here for all review.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Fitness/Health

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Cost: $10/class. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $5/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Brain Boot Camp

Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by Ben Allen, Alzheimer’s OC. Looking for a fun way to fire up your neurons? Brain Boot Camp is a two-week, 90-minutes per session series filled with interactive memory enhancement strategies and healthy brain lifestyle tips. Register for Brain Boot Camp here.

Music

“Kanikapila” Weekly Sing Along (with ukulele) on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Just Show Up!

Register here for Online Ukulele.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Holiday Survival Strategies: Coping with Grief, Stress and Depression

Two Thursdays – Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 3-4 p.m. Free. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deep and difficult challenge at any time, but the holiday season can magnify your sense of loss and mourning. Join co-facilitators Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, MA and Melissa Boswell, MA, for thoughtful discussions on ways to help you cope. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group or for more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Ruth Prias, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Support Group for Chronic Illness (Hybrid)

Tuesdays monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Did you know that the Susi Q hosts a support group (both in-person and online) open to individuals, caregivers and families 55+ touched by any serious health-related illness? Join Sandra Weiss, Ph.D., to get help in taking the best care of yourself. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group or for more information.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

• • •

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

SPECIAL EVENT

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 4-6 p.m., join Crystal Cove Conservancy on the Cottage Check-in Deck in the Historic District for a special speaker event featuring Azzedine Downes, CEO of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The evening will begin with a reception where guests can mingle before an intriguing conversation and Q&A about Azzedine’s extensive career, as well as his book The Couscous Chronicles: Stories of Food, Love, and Donkeys from a Life Between Cultures. The Couscous Chronicles is a compelling collection of stories that will leave you believing in the power of compassion and the ability to make a difference – and yes, even in the power of couscous. Don’t miss this opportunity to join Azzedine as he shares insights and experiences and inspires us all to take action to create a better world for both people and animals in our shared home. Copies of The Couscous Chronicles will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free, but RSVP is required. Sign-up here. Park in the Los Trancos parking lot across PCH. $15 parking fee; free with annual Park pass.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, Nov. 10 from 7:15-11:30 a.m. Distance is around nine miles; elevation/gain loss, around 1,500 ft. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Come out and enjoy the fun! Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Please arrive by 7:15 a.m. as hike will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Fall days on the beach at Crystal Cove are quieter – empty beach, resting birds, super clear water. The tides are lowest during the day and the receding tide leaves a potluck of animals and seaweed to explore so come join a guided beach wrack and tidepool walk on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. You’ll walk from Reef Point toward the Historic District. When you are done exploring, continue to the Historic District, take some refreshment and enjoy the spectacular view at the Shake Shack, then return at your leisure along the bluff top trail. Wear sturdy walking shoes, or closed toed sandals for tidepooling, rocks can be slippery and sharp, and your feet will likely get wet and bring a hiking pole if you are unsteady on rocks. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk, then left to the first restroom building, which is on the right). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Looking for a perfect day to visit the tidepools? Enjoy a -0.2 low tide and explore the tidepools near the Historic District at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, then stroll over to the Education Commons across from the Beachcomber Café and play Tidepool Jeopardy, feel inside tidepool mystery boxes and check out some cool marine specimens. From 3:30-4:30 p.m., sip “Cocoa in the Commons” as you check out their tidepool tables. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Come help Crystal Cove Conservancy and work alongside California State Parks on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8-11:30 a.m. Participants will aid in activities such as weeding, seeding and planting. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. All participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so contact Jennifer Mendez at jennifer@crystalcove.org for questions and to register.

Are you ready to kick off the fall hiking season but are new to hiking and unsure where to start? Maybe you’re looking to get some tips on what might help you become a better hiker, or just looking to connect with other new hikers. Join this short, easy hike followed by a Hiking 101 seminar at Crystal Cove State on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8-11 a.m. You will walk approximately two miles, an easy out and back to the Pelican Point lookout with the talk starting at 9:30 a.m. The Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as “OPTOUTSIDE” day is commonly known as a day to get outside with friends and family and enjoy the benefits of a day in nature. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #4, (PCH coastward at Newport Coast Drive, left to the second parking lot). $15 day use fee.

Explore the Park after Dark, on a guided interpretive 2-hour, 4-mile Almost Full Moon Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 4-6 p.m. A Park Naturalist will lead hikers on this moderate to difficult loop trail with uneven terrain and a steep uphill climb. This hike is suitable for ages 8 and up. Hikers must wear sturdy shoes, bring water, dress in layers and bring a red flashlight (if you have one). Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at stoplight School- State Park, follow the signs to the Ranger Station). $5 parking fee

Reservations are required to laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

• • •

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove North Beach Cottages reservations set to open online mid-November Crystal Cove Conservancy will take the next step in the North Beach Cottage Restoration Project by soft opening the first group of eight newly restored cottages for online rental through the official California State Parks reservation system, ReserveCalifornia.com, starting mid-November. The first reservation window is anticipated to open on Monday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. Once cottages are available online, patrons will then be allowed to reserve the eight newly restored cottages for stays happening the following four weeks. Reserve online or call 800.444.7275 between the hours of 8 a.m-6 p.m. PST. Cottage reservations cannot be made through The Conservancy offices or website, or third-party rental services.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Scholarships are available for qualifying Laguna Beach families and are funded by the city’s Community Assistance Grant program. Click here to learn more.

Registration is open for fall classes and activities. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES & PROGRAMS:

~Bionerds: Thanksgiving Break Camp

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Paint, Paste & Pour

~Pro Touch Futsal

~Pro Touch Soccer Camp

~Skyhawks Sports

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Adult Beginning Drawing & Watercolor: Let's Paint Laguna

~Art Salon

~Dog Training

~Hoffy Tours

~The Art of Natural Dyes

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

ADULT FITNESS & DANCE

~Adult Tennis

~Aqua Aerobics

~Belly Dancing

~Better Life Boxing

~Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Line Dancing Beyond Country

~Mary’s Line Dancing

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Namaste Yoga

~T’ai Chi Ch’uan

ART & ENRICHMENT

~Adult Beginning/Intermediate Drawing & Watercolor: Let’s Paint Laguna

~Hoffy Tour: Orange County Collage

~Hortense Miller Garden Tours

AROUND TOWN

Events

–Nov. 11: VFW Veterans Day Ceremony

–Nov. 11: World Kindness Day Celebration

–Nov. 11: Girls Water Polo Clinic

–Nov. 20-22: Bionerds Thanksgiving Break Camp

–Nov. 23 and 24: City facilities closed for Thanksgiving

–Nov. 25: Small Business Saturday

–Nov. 27: Winter activity registration opens

–Dec. 1: Hospitality Night from 5-10 p.m.

–Nov. 17-Dec. 17: Sawdust Festival Winter Fantasy (weekends)

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball, pickleball and volleyball in the indoor gym.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Drop-in volleyball

Thursdays, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Drop-in pickleball

Mondays, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Must pre-register online.

Click here to see the schedule.

Drop-In Activities

The perfect opportunity to try a new class without having to commit to an entire session!

~Adult Beginning/Intermediate Drawing & Watercolor

~Belly Dance

~Better Life Boxing

~Futsal

~Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Martial Arts

~Mary's Fitness Beyond 50!

~Namaste Yoga

~Paint, Paste & Pour

~Table Tennis

~T'ai Chi

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba

Reserve Classrooms, meeting rooms

Classrooms, meeting rooms and the gymnasium at the Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center are available for meetings, presentations, sports practices and trainings. Click here to view and download a fillable application to reserve space.

Trolley

The non-summer trolley schedule for the Laguna Beach Local On-Demand transit service will run through June 21, 2024. Click here for the routes and more information.

Hortense Miller Garden Tours

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

• • •

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net