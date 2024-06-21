NewLeftHeader

Thoughts on Veterans Day 111023

Share this story

Thoughts on Veterans Day

By Arnie Silverman, Adjutant, Laguna Beach VFW Post 5868

When I returned home from duty in Korea in 1952, I did not look forward to any acclamations or expressions of appreciation for my service. When I arrived at the train station of my hometown, Jersey City, N.J., dressed sharply in my freshly pressed uniform with shoes shined to a glaze, my combat infantry badge shining brightly with my sergeant stripes declaring some kind of authority, no one acknowledged me, not even a friendly smile or wave.

I was a forward observer of an 81 mm mortar platoon (I had a “front row” seat) who participated in too many bitter skirmishes with North Korean and Chinese forces that wanted to force the DMZ (Korean Demilitarized Zone, the proposed line of demarcation), south several miles into what was recognized as South Korean territory. We held our position, but took heavy losses. I got off lucky. I only lost much of my hearing from constant enemy artillery bombardment.  I witnessed the deaths of comrade brothers, froze in two of those cruel, unrelenting northern Korean winters, sloshed in mud and dealt with flooding during the monsoon season, and all in all had a miserable experience there.  There was no victor, and at the time I wondered what the purpose was. We lost splendid, young men and material, and for what?

Thoughts on Veterans Day bookcover

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Arnie Silverman

“My War and Stories from Another Era” by Arnie Silverman

While waiting for a taxi outside of the train station, an old high school classmate noticed me and offered to drive me home. Much to my chagrin, as we drove, she informed me that she was not aware of any war and had no idea of what or where Korea was. The final affront occurred when I arrived home. My parents were not there. I had not called them, because I wanted my arrival home to be a surprise.

When I immersed myself back into normality (whatever that was), I did not discuss my service. I felt it was a waste of time and not worth discussing. As a matter of fact, my family did not know I served in combat until I hit 80 years of age, when I felt the time had come to tell them.

I was wrong. As both North and South Korea evolved in the years following the armistice, South Korea roared ahead into the future with a democratic government and an unbelievably successful economy (witness Samsung, Hyundai and Kia). The North became a Third World dictatorship run by a ruthless family of dictators. So, I thought, maybe we did do some good there, and I should be proud of our service.

Much of that pride has increased from my long-term membership in the Laguna Beach VFW Post. I and quite a few of the fellow officers of our post have been active members for more than 20 years. A non-profit organization, we have been supporting veterans in need including the homeless, participated in yearly patriotic events such as Memorial and Veterans Days, have adopted and supported our Laguna Beach Boy Scout Troop 35, assisted superb organizations such as the Laguna Beach Assistance League in distributing children’s items like diapers, blankets, etc. to financially marginal, young, military families at Camp Pendleton.

Working with Mamie Maywort and her fine organization, Homefront America, we further support financially stressed families on the San Diego Naval and San Clemente Marine Bases. We also present a scholarship each year to a deserving graduate during Awards Night at LBHS, and have served honorably at what was formally called the Combat Veterans Court in Santa Ana.

Pride is what Veterans Day means to me. Pride that I served my country in battle and pride in those who served with, before and after me to protect and preserve those democratic ideals that we who truly love this country cherish.

We are inactive now, but our spirit and dedication to our beloved nation continue. WW I and ll renowned General Douglas MacArthur, said it best in his farewell speech before Congress in 1951. Quoting from an old Army barracks ballad, he emotionally recited, “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.