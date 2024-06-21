NewLeftHeader

Wyland Foundation Annual Gala is sold out 111023

The Wyland Foundation Annual Gala on November 12 is sold out! The event is sure to be unforgettable, and the foundation is beyond grateful for the overwhelming support. But wait, there’s even better news – there’s still a chance for you to join in on the excitement of this incredible evening. Even though gala tickets are sold out, you can still be a part of it all.

Virtual guest bidding is now available.

With a $50 donation to the foundation, you can become a Virtual Gala Attendee. This exclusive virtual ticket will grant you access to their exceptional auction items, including original Wyland artworks, captivating sculptures, world travel destinations, sports memorabilia, fine dining experiences and unique adventures you won’t find anywhere else.

For registered guests, the bidding has already begun.

For early exploring of items and bidding by registered guests or to register as a Virtual Bidder, click here.

 

