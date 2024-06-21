NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 111423

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Homicide victim was apparently known around town, as social media rumors chase the issue

TJ headshot AugOne thing residents and visitors alike love about Laguna Beach is the ability to walk around and enjoy Downtown. Part of that feeling of safety and freedom was violated this past weekend by an extremely painful incident.

Laguna Beach Police are investigating a potential homicide. On Sunday morning, Nov. 12, just before 8:30 a.m., a construction worker discovered a body in a secluded area near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue.

LBPD and Laguna Beach Fire were alerted and responded immediately. What they found was a “deceased adult female, possibly in her mid-to-late 20s.”

Police immediately brought in detectives to investigate the incident as a homicide. At the same time, positive identification of the female and the actual cause of her cause death was turned over to the Orange County Coroner’s Division.

Here’s where media gets tricky these days, particularly with social media and everyone in the world having a voice.

As of midday yesterday, the assumed victim’s name and photo were being published online without any confirmation by proper authorities. There is plenty of other speculation of what happened and more.

It’s not always good.

We here at Stu News want to be careful to make certain the facts and processes are clear. First is, we want a positive ID by the police or sheriff’s office of a victim; and second, we want the family to be notified in advance of publishing that victim’s name.

Usually, the Coroner’s Division won’t even release the name UNTIL the family is notified.

So, pure speculation or announcement in advance can be painful to the potential family and those close to him or her.

That being said, here’s what we are hearing, which is NOT confirmed by our very respected Laguna Beach Police Department.

The victim is thought to be a regular around town, known to, judging by social media, a lot of people.

One establishment, Hennessey’s Tavern has even posted that the assumed victim was in the night before her death and is asking customers from that evening for any information or questionable behavior of others. The victim was also reportedly at the Marine Room Tavern.

Both places say she was a frequent visitor.

It would appear that sometime after those visits something happened to cause this tragedy.

What exactly? Well, that’s what our police are tasked with? Who’s involved? We don’t know…but again, that’s what our police are figuring out.

I’ve heard several people question the community’s safety and such.

Here are some thoughts: It’s still our Laguna Beach, but unfortunately, today’s world includes more and more troubled people that many times prey on innocent people. So, during this investigation that our police are completely immersed in, let it run its course. In the meantime, take some precautions of your own until the cause of the incident is released.

B-t-w, the Coroner’s Division yesterday afternoon said that it expects the victim’s name is expected be released today.

We’ll bring that to you and any other information that comes out. We are also in close contact with our police and will share the latest news they discover.

In the meantime, be safe; love those around you; and thank goodness you live in a place like Laguna Beach where an incident like this is few and far between, and not in a place where this becomes an everyday occurrence.

• • •

If you know someone who loves baseball but needs a bit of assistance to participate, this is for them.

The Little League Challenger Division® was founded in 1989, and is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

Fair Game SNL 11.14

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Beach Baseball

Time to sign up for Spring 2024 Little League Challenger baseball for individuals with physical or intellectual challenges

Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate. If an individual can participate in the traditional Little League Baseball or Softball program with reasonable accommodations they should do so.

The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4-18; or up to age 22, if still enrolled in school.

They are now registering for 2024 Spring Ball. The Division fee is $35.

If you would like to register or inquire about potential scholarships to offset costs, go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

A couple of interesting classes of note through the Laguna Art Museum this weekend.

The first one is Friday (Nov. 17) from 4-7 p.m., with an art workshop focusing on Figure Drawing. Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown will join Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with the purchase of a ticket.

All attendees must be 18 years or older. Advance tickets are recommended at $30 for museum members and $45 for non-members.

The other art workshop focuses on Gratitude and Grace with Jo Situ Allen on Sunday (Nov. 18) from 2-4 p.m.

The class will work with air dry clay to create a beautiful nature-inspired centerpiece platter by pressing foraged items into the clay to leave a unique print.

The workshop will begin with a silent meditative walk from the museum to Heisler Park and back. Participants will gather anything that catches their eye to use as texture in the workshop. After a 15-minute silent walk and gathering of materials, it’s back to the museum to do a quick grounding exercise and breathing before getting down to business.

Tickets are $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

• • •

The Laguna Playhouse will present their annual Lythgoe Family Panto, A Cinderella Christmas from December 7-29.

What’s a panto? Well, it’s a British thing where the audiences participate as part of the show…think singing, dancing and other holiday merriment.

In this one according to the Playhouse, “A Cinderella Christmas is still the timeless rags-to-riches story of a young girl meeting her prince, but with an exciting holiday makeover to modern music, a comical twist and incredible magic. It features songs like “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston.

It will be entertaining. For tickets, go to https://purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com/8564/8571.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.