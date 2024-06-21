NewLeftHeader

Honoring vets on Veterans Day 2023 111423

Honoring vets on Veterans Day 2023

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the community honored our veterans at a ceremony at Monument Point in Heisler Park. It was sponsored by the VFW Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222. (The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion are not an official component of the Department of Defense or any Military Service.)

Colors Presentation by the Laguna Beach City Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance, Scout Troop 35

Flyover: HMLA 267, MAG 39, 3rd Marine Air Wing

(L-R) Police Chief Jeff Calvert and Interim LB City Manager Sean Joyce

National Anthem sung by Ella Wyatt, artistic director, No Square Theatre

Invocation was given by Norm Abbod, chaplain VFW Post 5868

Mayor City of Laguna Beach Bob Whalen addresses attendees

Arnie Silverman, Adjutant VFW Post 5868

Richard Moore, American Legion Post 222 vice commander

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley

OC Superior Court Judge Richard King, U.S. Navy Seabee Veteran, Vietnam (1967-1969) gave a historical and very moving keynote speech

(L-R) John Gabbard (Commander VFW Post 5868), Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Mayor Bob Whalen, Supervisor Katrina Foley, Judge Richard King and Councilmember Mark Orgill

(L-R) LBFD Capt. David Lopez and retired Captain Eugene D’Lsabella, Marine veteran

 

