Visiting Tibetan Monks and creation of peace mandala 111423

Visiting Tibetan Monks and creation of peace mandala at Hugo Rivera Gallery this weekend

On Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, the Hugo Rivera Gallery welcomes visiting Tibetan Monks.

The schedule:

–Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be chanting and prayers by Geshe Tsewang Thinley and Geshe Tenzin Gyatso. Following this, there is the construction of the World Peace Mandala by Geshe Tenzin.

–Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to completion, prayers and chanting by monks take place. Next is the deconstruction of the mandala, whereby participants have the sand from the creation and join the procession to the ocean to deliver the sand back to nature.

Visiting Tibetan Monks Thinley and Tenzin

Courtesy of Hugo Rivera Gallery

(L-R) Tibetan Monks Geshe Tsewang Thinley and Geshe Tenzin Gyatso in front of the Sacred Sand Mandala

The Sacred Sand Mandala is unique to Tibetan Buddhist culture. Constructed from ground rock and colored with natural dyes, it is a powerful and healing manifestation of the cosmic soul. It is believed that the mandala purifies the creator and those who witness the creation. Mandalas are believed to generate compassion in the viewer’s heart and create peace and healing energy for both mankind and the environment.

Often the mandala is constructed by a team of up to seven or eight monks taking several days to construct. (Stay tuned...A troupe of seven monks from the same monastery will be constructing a mandala in April 2024.)

Geshe Tenzin can single-handedly construct the Mandala for Peace in two days. The deconstruction symbolizes impermanence, which is one of the main tenets of Tibetan Buddhism.

Hugo Rivera Gallery is located at 550 S. Coast Highway #1, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit https://hugorivera.com.

 

