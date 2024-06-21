NewLeftHeader

Young woman found deceased Downtown, potential homicide being investigated

On Sunday, Nov. 12, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a construction worker discovered a person down in a secluded location near the 200 block of Ocean Ave. Laguna Beach police and fire personnel responded to the location and found a deceased adult female, possibly in her mid to late 20s.

Laguna Beach detectives responded and found the scene to be suspicious. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. Positive identification of the adult female and cause of death will be completed by the Orange County Coroner’s Division.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our detectives are working diligently to bring the suspect(s) to justice,” said Chief Calvert.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Laguna Beach Detective Tanner Flagstad at 949.497.0369, or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Those with information may also contact authorities anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 1.855.TIP.OCCS, or by installing the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or the iOS App Store, or by using the website http://occrimestoppers.org/.

 

