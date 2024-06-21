NewLeftHeader

Do Good Village Expo at Festival of Arts grounds 111423

Do Good Village Expo at Festival of Arts grounds drew crowds on November 10-12

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Do Good Village Expo, part of the festivities during the Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF), drew crowds to the Festival of Arts grounds from November 10-12.

The Expo provided a haven for families and kids of all ages eager to connect with some of the most impactful nonprofits dedicated to environmental education and protection.

Participants got moving with yoga

Laguna Bluebelt shared information on Laguna’s kelp forest

Pacific Marine Mammal Center staff members interact with youngsters

The Do Good Village formally sprouted during the 2022 Coast Film & Music Festival, driven by a vision to connect festival attendees with local nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental preservation, encompassing both land and sea. United by a shared purpose, their joint objective is to motivate, educate and enable individuals to make a lasting, positive difference in their surroundings, families, and broader communities by providing them with the necessary resources and tools.

Kass, a volunteer with Orange County Bird of Prey Center, holds Tweek – a male Great Horned Owl

An attendee writes a post card to City Council, supporting Laguna Beach to be certified as a Blue City

An outdoor merchandise table includes a book by pro snowboarder and Executive Director of Protect Our Winters, Jeremy Jones. Last week, he spoke to LBHS students during the FLOW program.

Attendees were encouraged to interact and learn from this year’s participants, including The Surfrider Foundation, Drawing For the Planet, Laguna Bluebelt, Project-O, Laguna Canyon Foundation, OC Birds of Prey, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Art Museum, the Just Gather Group, The Ocean Institute, FLOW/LBHS, Sea Your Future, Blue Latitudes and more.

A faux fire pit intrigues a child with its s’mores display

Rock and ropes on exhibit

An iDome emergency shelter

On site were talented storytellers, engaging workshops and immersive, hands-on experiences, all while being available to help people get to know these remarkable organizations that actively champion our planet through words and deeds.

An artwork exhibition

CFMF merch was available for sale

CFMF Co-founder Ben Warner showed his exuberance for the Expo

The Coast Film & Music Festival ran from Wednesday, Nov. 8-Sunday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

