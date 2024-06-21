NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Police arrest 26-year-old male suspected of murdering Tatum Goodwin

Laguna Beach Police Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Tatum Goodwin, the 27-year-old female whose body was found in the Downtown area of Laguna Beach early Sunday morning (Nov. 12).

Detectives reportedly obtained enough information and evidence to identify a suspect responsible for Goodwin’s death. Yesterday (Wednesday, Nov. 15), Laguna Beach Detectives, with assistance from the Newport Beach and Anaheim Police Departments, arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno, age 26, in the City of Laguna Hills on suspicion of murder.

Rojas-Moreno’s bail has been set at $1,000,000. Detectives have also determined this was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the community.

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

LBPD had been notified of a body, later identified as Tatum Goodwin of San Clemente by the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner Division, found Sunday morning (Nov. 12) at approximately 8:20 a.m. by a construction worker in a secluded location near the 200 block of Ocean Ave.

 

