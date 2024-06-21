NewLeftHeader

Coldwell Banker® asks the community to participate 111723

Coldwell Banker® asks the community to participate in the Toys for Tots Program from November 14-30

Coldwell Banker® invites community members to join the Coldwell Banker® community in supporting the Toys for Tots Program and its mission to deliver holiday magic to local children and their families.

Courtesy of Toys for Tots

Spread some joy by participating in the Toys for Tots drive

In 1947, the Toys for Tots Program was founded by the United States Marine Corps to collect gifts for children in need. Today, the charity distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million kids every year and hosts a literacy program to ensure they have the books and materials they need to succeed.

For Laguna Beach, there is no designated drop-off location, so Coldwell Banker asks that those who wish to make a monetary donation, please do so online by clicking here.

Coldwell Banker® thanks the community for their interest and support – that’s what the spirit of the season is all about.

For more information on Toys for Tots, go to www.toysfortots.org.

 

