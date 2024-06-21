NewLeftHeader

On Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., several artists will open their studios to the public. Join them for a festive weekend exploring the working studios and creative spaces of more than 20 premier local artists, right here in Laguna Canyon.

Photos courtesy of Mark Kaufman

“Midas” by Bruce Burr

Artists opening their studios: Michael Obemeyer, Tom Swimm, Wendy Wirth, 

Bruce Burr, Shelly Evans, Adrienne Fayne, Elaine Cohen, Elizabeth Bridy, Cynthia Brittain, Kate Carmell, Sue Thompson, Phillipe Horvath, Gina Mead, Karin Worden, Kathy Jones, Sandra Jones Campbell, Rick Graves, Gianne de Genevraye, Kelley Mogilka, Mason C Williams, Michael Situ, Betty Shelton, Patricia Miller, Teresa Hill, Cheyne Walls, Judy Smolin, Lani Emanuel and Veronica Kristoff.

Jewelry designed by Gina Mead

For more than 30 years, the Laguna Canon Artists’ Studios have been a unique sanctuary for talented artists in diverse fields, including painting, sculpture, photography, pastel, jewelry and mixed media. Visitors can buy directly from the artists at holiday prices.

“If You Don’t Have a Partner” by Sandra Jones Campbell

Normally open by appointment only, the weekend event offers a singular opportunity to browse through studios spaces and experience works in progress, get a glimpse into creative processes and purchase distinctive gifts for the season. Engage with artists and choose from an abundant selection of artwork and begin ringing in the season. With ample free parking, it’s a perfect shopping opportunity.

Artists’ Studios are located at 3251 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

