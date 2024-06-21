NewLeftHeader

The Artists Fund awards Enrichment Grant to Toni Danchik and announces winner of Tides Inn stay

The mission of The Artists Fund is to promote all FOA exhibitors (past and present) and their work, provide career education through their Professional Development seminars and webinars, and Hardship Grants – helping artists in need. Another priority is encouraging artists to grow their careers through the Enrichment Grant. A recent award went to Toni Danchik, who wrote the following: “Twenty years ago, I took a 12-day painting workshop with Jove Wang. I learned procedures that shaped me as the artist I am today.”

Artwork by Toni Danchik, unnamed

“Recently I took a three-day plein air painting workshop with him as a refresher and the first one with him in almost 10 years. My husband immediately noticed that the “chi” had returned – especially noticeable in the strength and quality of my brushwork. Jove mentioned that he felt that I would be an ideal candidate for what he calls his ‘Big Painting’ workshop.

Danchik glazing tiles at the Festival of Arts

“This is for advanced artists by invitation only. It is called ‘Big Painting’ not only because of the large format, but you will also learn all the procedures to design and build this large painting. Mine will consist of multiple figures, using several photos and sketches as references. It will involve multiple charcoal sketches to home my design, several small color sketches to establish my focal point, color harmony and capture my first feelings and inspiration for the painting.

“I’ll learn the use of exaggeration in my gestures to create a strong and compelling composition. From there I will be guided through the process of interpreting my concepts into a successful large painting. In this workshop I will be stretched and challenged in my artistry and hopefully I will also receive a few breakthroughs that will take my art to a new level. I am very grateful to The Artists Fund for the grant that will help towards the workshop expenses.”

“Three’s Company” by Toni Danchik

Everyone who purchased from last summer’s Art-To-Go fundraising sale qualified for the drawing to win a relaxing two-night stay at the charming Tides Inn, a boutique property in north Laguna Beach.

The winner was Geri Ford, who purchased a painting donated by Toni Danchik, that was displayed at City Hall in June. “Oh my gosh, this is so exciting,” said Ford. “I really look forward to staying there! And I love this painting so much. I’m a big fan of her work,” she said.

The Tides Inn is located two blocks from Heisler Park, Laguna Art Museum, numerous galleries and restaurants. Rooms are sparkling clean and beautifully furnished, some provide kitchens, and all have on-site parking. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our buyers!” said Rick Graves, Artists Fund president.

For more information about The Artists Fund, go to www.theartistsfund-foa.org.

 

